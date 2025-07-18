HCM City-Mộc Bài Expressway to start construction on National Day

HÀ NỘI — The 51-kilometre HCM City-Mộc Bài Expressway project is expected to start construction on the 80th anniversary of National Day (September 2, 1945 - September 2, 2025).

It began with the first package – mine clearance and technical infrastructure relocation.

With the starting point connecting HCM City Ring Road 3 and the end point intersecting National Highway 22 in Tây Ninh Province, this is an important national project.

When completed, it will simultaneously exploit high-capacity and high-speed routes on the HCM City-Tây Ninh transport corridor, developing the industrial supply chain as well as the Mộc Bài-HCM City-Cái Mép-Thị Vải urban area associated with the Trans-Asia economic corridor.

Lương Minh Phúc, Director of the HCM City Transportation Works Construction Investment Project Management Unit, said the project management unit and other units were currently working hard to start a number of projects ahead of the 80th anniversary of National Day.

Of these, the HCM City-Mộc Bài Expressway project will start the bidding packages for infrastructure relocation.

Phase 1 of the project is under a public-private partnership (PPP) model and was approved by the Prime Minister on August 2 last year, with a total investment of VNĐ19.6 trillion (US$749.2 million).

The entire route is 51km long, of which 24.7km passes through HCM City and 26.3km through Tây Ninh.

In phase 1, the project will include four standard lanes and two emergency lanes.

It has four component projects, of which component one is the investment in the highway's construction under the PPP model. Component two is the construction of roads and overpasses across the expressway.

The remaining two components are compensation, support and resettlement work for the section running through HCM City and Tây Ninh Province, which are being actively conducted by the two localities.

In HCM City, the municipal Department of Agriculture and Environment said that compensation, support and resettlement for residents cover 24.7km, passing through five communes: Phú Hoà Đông, Nhuận Đức, Thái Mỹ, Củ Chi and Tân An Hội.

The total land area to be reclaimed is about 220ha, with more than 2,100 people affected.

The compensation and site clearance board completed a list of more than 2,100 people whose land will be taken for the project.

The HCM City Department of Agriculture and Environment on July 7 met leaders of the People's Committees of the five communes and related units to discuss solutions to speed up the project's progress.

The department proposed that the municipal Department of Construction direct the Củ Chi Construction Investment Project Management Unit to coordinate with investors to build technical infrastructure for resettlement areas and other public projects in Nhuận Đức Commune.

They must ensure the progress of resettlement arrangements to reclaim the site and hand it over to the construction unit.

On National Day, HCM City is expected to start construction on the Đình Crossroads Project on National Highway 1 and begin Phase 1 of the HCM City-Long Thành-Dầu Giây Expressway intersection with Nhơn Trạch Bridge.

Earlier, construction on the Rạch Tôm Bridge Project in the southern area of HCM City started on July 10. — VNS