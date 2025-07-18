Executive committee of the Journalists’ Club for the Protection of Children's Rights established

HÀ NỘI -- The Association for the Protection of Children's Rights in Việt Nam officially launched the Executive Committee of the Journalists’ Club for the Protection of Children's Rights (under the Association) on July 18.

The event was attended by nearly 50 delegates, including club members and invited guests such as representatives of the Vietnam Journalists Association, as well as journalists and reporters working at various media and press organisations in Hà Nội.

The Executive Committee of the Journalists’ Club for the Protection of Children's Rights consists of seven members: one Chairperson, six Vice-Chairpersons and one Secretary.

The club was originally founded in 2010, recognising the important role of the media in gathering information, reporting on the situation of children, disseminating the Party and State’s guidelines, policies, and laws concerning children’s rights.

The club also aims to influence public opinion, highlight exemplary models, and combat violations of children's rights.

“The care, education, and protection of children is a top priority of the Party and the State, reflected in numerous policies related to education, healthcare, and welfare," Nguyễn Thị Thanh Hòa, President of the Association for the Protection of Children's Rights in Việt Nam said.

“The media plays a crucial role in implementing these policies and programs for children. Therefore, strengthening the Executive Committee of the Club is a major milestone for our Association. We hope and believe that the newly organised club will become more vibrant and produce impactful journalistic content to mobilise the whole of society to protect and realise children's rights.”

Nguyễn Mạnh Huy, Member of the Executive Committee of the Association for the Protection of Children's Rights, Editor-in-Chief of Vietnamese Children Magazine, and Chairman of the Club, also added: “The establishment of the Club is not only a significant milestone but also a profound expression of journalists’ social responsibility to children - the future of our country. In our reporting work, we understand that every accurate, timely and humane article can be a powerful voice protecting children from injustice, abuse, and neglect.

"We hope this Club becomes an open, creative forum where journalists can collaborate, learn from one another, and speak up more strongly for a healthy and fair environment for all Vietnamese children. As the Chairman of the Club, I am committed to building a professional, cohesive, and effective working environment.”

At the event, members of the club discussed with guest speakers on the topic of media and child drowning prevention, in recognition of World Drowning Prevention Day (July 25, 2025).

Delegates heard from Dương Khánh Vân, a technical officer from the World Health Organization (WHO), who presented statistics on child drowning and the significance of the global day for drowning prevention.

Đoàn Thị Thu Huyền, Country Director of Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids, USA in Việt Nam, also shared insights from their organisation’s child drowning prevention programme.

Over the past seven years, the programme has provided over 52,200 children aged six–15 with water safety training and taught over 31,500 children safe swimming techniques, with zero reported safety incidents during participation.

“One of the major communication challenges around drowning is that families are often reluctant to open up or share on this issue, which makes prevention efforts more difficult,” Huyền said.

The Association for the Protection of Children's Rights in Việt Nam also urged the Government and relevant ministries to propose to the National Assembly that child drowning prevention be included as a national target program, enabling central-level resources to be allocated to address the issue. VNS