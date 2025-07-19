Sixth global Vietnamese young intellectuals forum opens in Hà Nội

HÀ NỘI — The sixth Global Forum for Young Vietnamese Intellectuals officially opened in Hà Nội on July 19, drawing 201 official delegates and over 300 observers and guests from cutting‑edge fields such as artificial intelligence (AI), semiconductors, nuclear physics, green economy, and digital transformation.

Held under the theme ‘Global young Vietnamese intellectuals contribute to the nation’s advancement into a new era’, the forum connects participants in person and online from over 20 countries and territories, marking a significant step in uniting Vietnamese intellectuals worldwide.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Nguyễn Tường Lâm, secretary of the Hồ Chí Minh Communist Youth Union Central Committee and president of the Việt Nam Youth Federation, stressed that the forum is a practical step in implementing the Politburo’s Resolution 57. It aims to harness the talent, intellect, and creativity of young Vietnamese intellectuals in driving national development. From this forum, new ideas will emerge, connections will be forged, and values will be created, for a strong and prosperous Việt Nam by 2045, he said.

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Đào Việt Hằng, head of the Global Vietnamese Young Intellectuals Network, affirmed that the forum serves as a platform for young Vietnamese intellectuals at home and abroad to exchange views on their vision, mission, and role in national development. Beyond academic dialogue, it also acts as an annual channel for young experts to contribute practical solutions and policy recommendations to the Government’s national development agenda. The forum also lays the groundwork for stronger engagement mechanisms, fostering solidarity and empowering young intellectuals to help build a resilient and prosperous Việt Nam.

This year’s forum adopts a hybrid model, combining in‑person sessions with virtual participation via the Airmeet platform, connecting hundreds of young intellectuals globally. The 2025 edition focuses on practical outcomes, promoting the application of science, technology, and innovation to address sustainable development challenges. Young experts from MIT, Cambridge, Google, Microsoft, and domestic institutions are among the participants, not only sharing knowledge but also helping shape policies and strategies for young intellectual development for the 2025‑30 period, with a vision to 2045.

Since its inception in 2018, the Global Forum for Young Vietnamese Intellectuals has been organised annually by the Hồ Chí Minh Communist Youth Union Central Committee. Over five editions, more than 1,000 young Vietnamese intellectuals at home and abroad have contributed to youth talent development programmes and policies. The forum has also led to the establishment of a global network of over 2,000 young Vietnamese intellectuals, with regular exchanges and collaboration. — VNS