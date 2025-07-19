Sudden thunderstorms topple trees across Hà Nội and northern provinces

HÀ NỘI — Sudden heavy storms struck Hà Nội and several northern provinces on July 19, toppling trees, damaging buildings and causing flooding as the region also braced for the impacts of Storm Wipha.

At around 4pm, a fast‑moving storm swept through Hà Nội with powerful gusts, uprooting and snapping numerous trees along major streets. City workers and residents spent the afternoon clearing fallen branches and debris.

Earlier in the day, at around 12.30pm, the Cao Bằng Provincial Hydro‑Meteorological Station reported that rapidly developing convective clouds had unleashed widespread downpours and violent squalls across multiple communes, including Quảng Lâm, Nam Quang, Lý Bôn, Cốc Pàng, Hòa An, Trùng Khánh, Ca Thành, Tĩnh Túc, Minh Tâm and Quang Trung, as well as Thục Phán and Nùng Trí Cao wards.

Although the heavy rain lasted for only about an hour, the damage was considerable. Strong winds ripped roofs from houses, destroyed outbuildings and crops, and brought down countless trees. Large metal sheets were torn loose and scattered across roads, while poor drainage led to flooding in several homes.

Further east, in Quảng Ninh Province, thunderstorms linked to Storm No. 3 Wipha swept through the area with strong winds and bursts of heavy rain. Trees were felled and structures damaged, while residents in some localities reported small hailstones during the afternoon storm.

As conditions deteriorated, the Quảng Ninh People’s Committee issued urgent instructions for localities and agencies to implement response measures, warning of the complex developments associated with Wipha and urging residents to stay alert and take precautions. — VNS