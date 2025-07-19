Politics & Law
Home Society

Tourist boat in Hạ Long Bay with 53 on board capsizes, three bodies recovered

July 19, 2025 - 18:56
A tourist boat carrying passengers capsized near Đầu Gỗ Cave at 1.45pm on July 19, with ten people rescued and three bodies recovered by 5.45pm as Quảng Ninh authorities continue urgent search‑and‑rescue efforts for those still missing.
Scenes of the ongoing rescue efforts in Hạ Long Bay on Saturday. — VNA/VNS Photo

QUẢNG NINH — At around 1:45pm on Saturday, a sudden squall struck the area near Đầu Gỗ Cave in Hạ Long Bay, causing a tourist boat with registration number QN‑7105 to capsize.

The boat reportedly carried a total of 53 people, including 48 tourists and five crewmembers.

Immediately after receiving the report, rescue forces in Quảng Ninh Province were urgently deployed. As of 5:45pm, ten people, including both passengers and crew members, had been rescued (seven by the provincial Border Guard and three by a civilian boat). Three bodies have been recovered.

Search and rescue operations are continuing at full speed, with the highest priority placed on ensuring the safety of all remaining passengers and crew.

Chairman of Quảng Ninh Provincial People's Committee Phạm Đức Ấn was assigned by Secretary of Quảng Ninh Provincial Party Committee Vũ Đại Thắng be present at the scene to direct the rescue work, ensuring the safety of tourists and crew members. — VNS

Search and rescue forces at the location where the boat capsized. — VNA/VNS Photo

Society

Face ID introduced at Đà Nẵng Airport

The central city’s international airport authority has introduced using biometric technology on the VneID platform, Face ID, for all passengers with paperless aviation procedure, the Airports Corporation of Việt Nam, Đà Nẵng branch (ACV-Đà Nẵng) said it’s the latest digital application that has been put into operation at the airport.
Society

Gia Lai launches major crime crackdown

Police in Gia Lai Province launched an intensive crime crackdown campaign on July 18, deploying joint armed patrol teams from five specialised units to ensure security for major upcoming political and social events.
Society

Sixth global Vietnamese young intellectuals forum opens in Hà Nội

The sixth Global Forum for Young Vietnamese Intellectuals officially opened in Hà Nội on July 19, drawing 201 official delegates and over 300 observers and guests from cutting‑edge fields such as artificial intelligence (AI), semiconductors, nuclear physics, green economy, and digital transformation.

