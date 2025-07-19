Tourist boat in Hạ Long Bay with 53 on board capsizes, three bodies recovered

QUẢNG NINH — At around 1:45pm on Saturday, a sudden squall struck the area near Đầu Gỗ Cave in Hạ Long Bay, causing a tourist boat with registration number QN‑7105 to capsize.

The boat reportedly carried a total of 53 people, including 48 tourists and five crewmembers.

Immediately after receiving the report, rescue forces in Quảng Ninh Province were urgently deployed. As of 5:45pm, ten people, including both passengers and crew members, had been rescued (seven by the provincial Border Guard and three by a civilian boat). Three bodies have been recovered.

Search and rescue operations are continuing at full speed, with the highest priority placed on ensuring the safety of all remaining passengers and crew.

Chairman of Quảng Ninh Provincial People's Committee Phạm Đức Ấn was assigned by Secretary of Quảng Ninh Provincial Party Committee Vũ Đại Thắng be present at the scene to direct the rescue work, ensuring the safety of tourists and crew members. — VNS