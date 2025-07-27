Ceremonies held across the country to remember national heroes, martyrs

HÀ NỘI — To mark the 78th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs’ Day (July 27, 1947–2025), ceremonies were held across the country to honour those who laid down their lives for Việt Nam, with the presence of senior leaders underscoring the occasion’s significance.

During a working visit to the northern province of Điện Biên, Party General Secretary Tô Lâm paid tribute to national heroes at the Điện Biên Phủ Battlefield Martyrs’ Temple and the A1 Martyrs’ Cemetery.

The spot marks the location of Việt Nam’s famous Điện Biên Phủ Victory on May 7, 1954, which remains an important milestone in the country’s history and its fight for independence.

On the same day, the General Secretary and his entourage visited and presented gifts to war veteran Phạm Văn Ngân (born 1934), who fought on A1 Hill during the Battle of Điện Biên Phủ. Ngân carries a 41 per cent disability from his years of wartime service.

In the central province of Quảng Trị, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and a working delegation offered flowers and incense at the temple dedicated to President Hồ Chí Minh and national heroes in Đồng Hới Ward, and at the Long Đại Ferry Terminal historical site.

In a solemn atmosphere, they observed a moment of silence to honour late President Hồ Chí Minh and the heroes who dedicated their lives to national liberation and reunification.

On Saturday evening, PM Chính joined a national candle-lighting ceremony held at Quảng Trị’s Trường Sơn National Martyrs’ Cemetery, the resting place of 10,263 soldiers who sacrificed their lives along the Hồ Chí Minh Trail during wartime.

He said that over the course of Việt Nam’s history, countless patriots have laid down their lives for national independence.

In the fight for national independence and in the international missions of the 20th century, Việt Nam recorded 1.2 million martyrs, 652,000 war invalids and nearly 200,000 sick soldiers, along with over 132,000 Vietnamese Heroic Mothers whose children died in the wars.

The country also has more than 300,000 people affected by Agent Orange/dioxin.

Quảng Trị Province alone is home to approximately 270,000 individuals recognised for their service to national revolutions, including over 32,000 martyrs, nearly 25,000 war invalids and 4,197 Vietnamese Heroic Mothers.

PM Chính said that the progress Việt Nam has made in its development owes much to the sacrifices of those who came before.

The current generation must remain united and determined to build a strong and prosperous Việt Nam, fulfilling the vision of President Hồ Chí Minh and the aspirations of the entire nation, said the Government leader.

Meanwhile, a delegation from HCM City, led by Politburo member and secretary of the city’s Party Committee Nguyễn Văn Nên, offered incense at Côn Đảo Temple.

Located more than 230km off Việt Nam’s southern coast, Côn Đảo was once home to a notorious prison complex built by the French in 1862, where numerous Vietnamese patriots were imprisoned for resisting colonialism and imperialism.

Upholding the national tradition of gratitude, each year on the War Invalids and Martyrs Day, local authorities hold a mass memorial for over 20,000 patriotic soldiers and civilians who laid down their lives for national freedom.

The ceremony on Sunday was also joined by former political prisoners, family members of martyrs and local residents. — VNS