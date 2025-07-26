PM pays tribute to revolutionary leaders, war heroes in Quảng Trị, Huế

QUẢNG TRỊ — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on July 26 paid tribute to heroic martyrs and late Party and State leaders at martyrs’ cemeteries and memorial sites, and visited Heroic Vietnamese Mothers in the central Quảng Trị Province and Huế City on the occasion of the 78th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27, 1947 - 2025).

At the Quảng Trị ancient citadel, in a solemn and emotional ceremony, PM Chính and his delegation laid wreaths and observed a minute of silence in remembrance of the heroic martyrs who laid down their lives in the 81-day battle to defend the citadel and former Quảng Trị Town during the summer of 1972. Their sacrifice was made in the name of national independence, freedom and the peaceful, prosperous life of the people.

The citadel is remembered as a symbol of extraordinary revolutionary heroism. The fierce battle fought there made an important contribution to the path toward the Paris Peace Accords in 1973, paving the way for the offensive that led to the historic Spring Victory and the reunification of Việt Nam in 1975.

PM Chính and his delegation reaffirmed the commitment to unity, determination, and dedication to the nation and its people. He pledged to uphold the legacy of the martyrs and previous generations, steering the country forward into a new era of strength, prosperity and civilisation.

The delegation also visited the Road 9 National Martyrs' Cemetery, the final resting place of more than 10,800 soldiers from across the country who perished during fierce battles along Road 9 in Quảng Trị and in neighbouring Laos.

During the anti-American resistance war, Road 9 served as a strategic artery linking the Việt Nam-Laos border to Đông Hà. It was heavily fortified by US and South Vietnamese forces in an attempt to sever northern reinforcements to the southern battlefield. The road became a legendary frontline for Vietnamese forces from 1965 to 1972, marked by heroic victories that shook the enemy.

Before the fallen's graves, PM Chính solemnly pledged to carry forward the revolutionary spirit with deep gratitude, responsibility, and renewed resolve to overcome every challenge and fulfil all tasks entrusted by the Party and people.

Later, the Government leader paid tribute to late Party General Secretary Lê Duẩn at his memorial house in Triệu Phong Commune, Quảng Trị Province. He expressed profound respect and gratitude for Lê Duẩn’s great contributions to the nation’s liberation and development.

Lê Duẩn (1907–1986), a shining example of devotion to national independence and socialism, dedicated nearly 60 years of his life to the revolutionary cause. Serving as General Secretary from 1960 to 1975, he worked alongside President Hồ Chí Minh and the Party Central Committee to lead Việt Nam through its most trying periods, culminating in victory over American imperialists and national reunification.

In the memorial guestbook, PM Chính honoured the late leader as an outstanding son of heroic Quảng Trị, a brilliant student of President Hồ Chí Minh, and a national hero who devoted his life to the Vietnamese people and the cause of socialism.

Also on July 26, PM Chính visited Heroic Vietnamese Mother Đào Thị Vui, aged 102, in Hải Lăng Commune, Quảng Trị Province. Her husband and only son both fell down in the war.

He extended his best wishes to her and reaffirmed that the Party, State, and people will always remember and be deeply grateful for the sacrifices of those who contributed to the revolution.

He encouraged the Heroic Vietnamese Mother to remain in good health and to continue inspiring younger generations with her family’s legacy of sacrifice, instilling patriotism and resilience, and actively contributing to local and national development.

Earlier the same day, the PM and his delegation visited the memorial house of General Nguyễn Chí Thanh in Huế City, honouring his life and service to the nation's revolutionary cause.

General Nguyễn Chí Thanh (1914–1967) was a steadfast, exemplary communist, and a distinguished son of the Vietnamese nation. His name is closely tied to several turning points in the country’s revolutionary history, particularly his leadership in mobilising military and political strength against American invaders.

Paying tribute to General Thanh, PM Chính and the delegation expressed their commitment to following his revolutionary ethics and ideals. — VNA/VNS