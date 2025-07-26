PM inspects key infrastructure projects in Huế

HUẾ — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính made an inspection of several major infrastructure development projects in the central city of Huế on Saturday.

During his visit to the West Sky social housing complex in the Ecogarden urban area, the PM commended the city for effectively implementing the Government’s and Prime Minister’s directives on social housing development.

To date, the city has completed 700 out of 1,200 planned social housing units, achieving over 58 per cent of its 2025 target. Looking ahead, Huế aims to build 7,500 additional units during the 2025–2030 period, creating stable housing opportunities for low-income residents while contributing to sustainable urbanisation.

He urged Huế to continue promoting social housing initiatives by allocating sufficient land, adopting preferential financial policies, and deploying credit packages to support both investors and buyers, particularly those under 35 years old.

He stressed that social housing projects must be fully integrated with transport infrastructure, electricity, water supply and drainage, telecommunications, and essential services such as healthcare, education, and culture. These developments, he noted, should ensure affordability and balance the interests of residents, investors, and the state.

The West Sky social housing complex consists of two blocks with over 1,000 units, priced at an average of VNĐ16 million (US$611.9) per square metre.

The same day, the Government leader visited the newly inaugurated Nguyễn Hoàng Bridge across the Hương River.

PM Chính expressed his satisfaction that his instructions from April 2024 had been implemented effectively. He called on the city to maximise the economic and tourism potential of the bridge, the Hương River, and the surrounding riverside areas, particularly for night-time and urban economic development.

Inaugurated in March to mark the 50th anniversary of Huế’s liberation, the Nguyễn Hoàng Bridge is the city’s fifth bridge spanning the Hương River.

The steel arch bridge features five spans and measures 380m in length and 43m in width. It accommodates six lanes for cars, two lanes for motorbikes, pedestrian pathways and safety buffers on each side. — VNA/VNS