Việt Nam People’s Navy ready for grand celebration of 80th National Day

HÀ NỘI — The Việt Nam People's Navy has been working closely with relevant agencies and units to promptly develop plans for organising an armed forces parade at sea for the military parade held on the 80th National Day (September 2, 2025), in line with the directives of the Central Military Commission and the Ministry of National Defence.

The maritime armed forces parade will take place in the south-central province of Khánh Hoà, featuring the participation of the Navy, Việt Nam Coast Guard, Border Guard, and Military Region 5.

The Việt Nam People's Navy plays a core role, deploying key assets such as Kilo-class Type 636 submarines, surface vessels, naval aviation units, and other specialised forces.

Participating units have been working on detailed plans, selected elite personnel, conducted intensive training tailored to each vessel; and practiced parade protocols at port, including flag salutes, formation maneuvers, squad coordination, handling maritime scenarios, and rehearsing with maps, models, and port movements.

Currently, all equipment, weapons, and military hardware for the parade have been thoroughly inspected and maintained to ensure optimal technical readiness, fully prepared to carry out the mission under real-world conditions.

This event provides an opportunity for naval officers and soldiers to demonstrate their spirit of emulation and dedication to the sacred cause of firmly safeguarding national sovereignty over seas and islands. It also marks a tribute to the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day (September 2).

During a working session with units involved in the maritime armed forces parade, Rear Admiral Nguyễn Văn Bách, Deputy Commander and Chief of Staff of the Navy, underscored the need for all participating forces to strictly observe discipline; maintain tight personnel control; ensure absolute safety throughout the mission; and organise logistics and technical support effectively, particularly regarding the readiness of ships, equipment, and weapons during training and the parade itself.

Units are closely following approved plans, conducting coordinated manoeuvers, forming tight parade formations, and continuously reviewing and improving after each training session to enhance overall quality. — VNS