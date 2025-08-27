Vietjet soars with zero dong deals for National Day

HCM CITY — To celebrate Việt Nam’s 80th National Day, Vietjet is taking flight with unbeatable offers and festive fun, inviting travellers to enjoy soaring savings and engaging experiences.

During the golden weekend from August 28 to 30, the airline is giving away hundreds of thousands of Eco tickets priced from just zero đồng on all domestic and international routes. Passengers can book through www.vietjetair.com or the Vietjet Air app, with flexible travel dates from October 1 to May 27, 2026.

Vietjet’s celebrations continue at the '80 Years of Independence – Freedom – Happiness' exhibition, running from August 28 to September 5, at the National Exhibition Centre in Đông Anh, Hà Nội. Here, visitors can check in to receive a 'Vietjet passport' and collect stamps to win flight tickets with discounts of up to 92 per cent.

The event also offers opportunities to meet aviation experts, interact with influencers, and enjoy dazzling light shows, fashion performances, and displays of global icons linked to Vietjet flights. — VNS