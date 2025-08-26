China’s Henan Province suggests establishing Việt Nam trade promotion office

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Phan Thị Thắng on Monday met with Zhang Min, vice governor of China’s Henan Province, to discuss strengthening bilateral economic and trade ties during the latter's visit to Việt Nam.

Thắng highlighted the robust growth of Việt Nam–China relations, noting that China has been Việt Nam’s largest trading partner for over two decades, with trade reaching more than US$200 billion last year. Việt Nam is now China’s fourth-largest trading partner globally and its top partner in ASEAN.

She proposed a series of initiatives to deepen cooperation, including signing a memorandum of understanding on trade and investment between the ministry and Henan, boosting information sharing and attracting Henan's investments in electronics, electric vehicles and e-commerce.

The Deputy Minister also encouraged Henan enterprises to participate in the Vietnam International Sourcing Expo in HCM City this September and called for stronger cooperation in rail logistics, cold chain systems and agro-aquatic processing to meet China’s rising demands.

Zhang welcomed the proposals and presented Henan’s socio-economic progress and cooperation results with Việt Nam.

She suggested establishing a Việt Nam trade promotion office in Henan, while also expanding collaboration in logistics, EV production, e-commerce and cultural and tourism exchanges.

The visiting vice governor also invited Việt Nam’s Ministry of Industry and Trade to attend the China Henan International Investment and Trade Fair in late September.

Both sides agreed on practical measures to facilitate business and strengthen economic and trade cooperation, contributing to the broader Việt Nam–China partnership. — VNS