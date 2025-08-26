Manulife settles VNĐ3.2 billion claim for family in An Giang

HÀ NỘI — A family in Long Xuyên, An Giang Province, has received nearly VNĐ3.2 billion (US$121,500) in insurance benefits from Manulife, following the death of a client from terminal cancer, with the claim settled in coordination with VietinBank.

Manulife said customer D.T.N.A. purchased the Điểm Tựa Thịnh Vượng life insurance policy in August 2023 through VietinBank’s An Giang branch, along with supplementary coverage for medical support, critical illness, and premium payment support.

In early 2024, she was diagnosed with terminal colon cancer and passed away in mid-2025 after treatment. Manulife and VietinBank staff then assisted her family in completing procedures to claim the insurance benefits.

Her family later received nearly VNĐ3.2 billion in insurance benefits, including VNĐ2 billion in death compensation, nearly VNĐ1.1 billion in premium support, and VNĐ100 million in critical illness payments during treatment.

A family representative said the payout has provided stability and will help secure their children’s future.

The payout comes after Manulife recently disbursed over VNĐ9.2 billion to the families of six victims from the boat accident in Hạ Long in late July. The company said it had paid nearly VNĐ4 trillion in insurance benefits to customers nationwide in the first half of 2025. — VNS