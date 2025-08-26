Norwegian seafood exports to Việt Nam reel in strong growth

HCM CITY — Norwegian seafood exports to Việt Nam are making quite the splash in 2025, continuing their upward swim after a successful 2024.

The Norwegian Seafood Council (NSC) has announced that total Norwegian seafood exports to Việt Nam in the first seven months of 2025 reached 32,400 tonnes, maintaining a stable volume compared to the previous year. The value of these shipments, however, saw a remarkable increase, rising by 17 per cent to NOK1.5 billion (US$1.49 billion) compared to the same period in 2024.

This robust performance solidifies Việt Nam’s position as one of Norway’s most important markets in Southeast Asia.

Total Norwegian salmon exports to Việt Nam increased by 18 per cent in volume to 12,500 tonnes, with a value of NOK628 million, a 7 per cent increase from the same period in 2024.

The volume of fresh salmon saw a significant jump of 42 per cent to 4,900 tonnes, while frozen salmon products also grew by 12 per cent to 5,500 tonnes. Norwegian mackerel exports were also notable, with a 22 per cent increase in volume to 11,900 tonnes, and a 59 per cent increase in value to NOK332 million.

“With this impressive growth, Việt Nam is now one of the key markets for Norwegian salmon in Southeast Asia. We are very excited to continue strengthening our strategic partnerships with our Vietnamese partners,” said NSC Regional Director for Southeast Asia Ashild Nakken.

The NSC will hold activities in August to promote Norwegian seafood in Việt Nam. A major highlight is the signing of strategic cooperation agreements with major Japanese restaurant chains, Zumwhere and Morico.

Customers can indulge in premium sushi and sashimi at NSC’s partner restaurants from August 18 to September 30 and take part in the 'Norwegian Salmon Academy' in HCM City to enhance the skills of chefs and seafood professionals. — VNS