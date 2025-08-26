Signing of strategic partnership to boost Việt Nam’s e-commerce and digital economy

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam’s eComDX and Vũ Hải Technology Application JSC signed a strategic agreement to advance e-commerce and digital economy growth in Hà Nội on Monday.

The Centre for E-commerce and Digital Technology Development (eComDX) operates under the Ministry of Industry and Trade's Vietnam E-commerce and Digital Economy Agency.

Under the agreement, the two sides will jointly implement a number of key initiatives, including the development of digital services to support businesses such as online certificates of origin (C/O), integration of digital signatures and electronic documentation in e-commerce activities.

They will also collaborate in logistics and customs declarations through the VAN-Logistics platform and other digital solutions for import-export processes.

The partnership aims to support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) by providing tools and technological solutions to optimise business efficiency, expand markets and strengthen competitiveness.

Training programmes and thematic workshops will also be organised to enhance digital knowledge and skills for enterprises and business households in the e-commerce sector.

At the signing ceremony, eComDX Director Nguyễn Hữu Tuấn said the cooperation would create synergy between State policy-making and management capabilities and advanced technological solutions from the private sector, bringing tangible benefits to the business community while promoting the sustainable development of Việt Nam’s e-commerce ecosystem in the digital era.

This strategic cooperation agreement will open up long-term collaboration opportunities between the two parties, helping to advance digital transformation in trade and export-import activities and laying the foundation for the sustainable growth of Vietnamese enterprises in the digital age. — VNS