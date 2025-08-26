Samsung urged to expand investment in Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Tuesday called on Samsung Group from the Republic of Korea (RoK) to continue to expand investment in Việt Nam, especially in the fields of high technology and research and development (R&D).

Speaking at a meeting with acting head of Samsung Electronics' Device Experience Division Roh Tae Moon in Hà Nội, PM Chính said that on the principle of “mutual benefit, harmonised risks and shared gains,” it is hoped that Samsung will remain a trusted partner of Việt Nam in economic and technological development.

He encouraged the group to expand investment in high technology, research and development, semiconductors, and digital transformation; to help develop IT infrastructure and train high-quality human resources for Việt Nam; to increase technology transfer and localisation; and to consider appointing Vietnamese to senior management positions in Samsung Vietnam.

Welcoming Roh and his colleagues, the PM expressed delight at the positive outcomes of Party General Secretary Tô Lâm’s recent state visit to the RoK, during which many important agreements were reached and are now being actively implemented by both sides.

He stressed that Việt Nam and the RoK enjoy long-standing ties. The large Vietnamese community in the RoK and the Korean community in Việt Nam, along with many multicultural families, have helped strengthen bilateral friendship. This, he said, provides a strong foundation for businesses of both countries to expand cooperation and investment.

PM Chính applauded the efforts, determination and business results of Samsung Group in general and Samsung Vietnam in particular, which have contributed to the country's socio-economic development, as well as to the cooperation and friendship between the two countries.

For his part, Roh thanked the Vietnamese leader for the warm welcome, noting that his visit coincided with the 80th National Day anniversaries of both Việt Nam and the RoK.

He said Samsung’s total investment in Việt Nam had reached US$23.2 billion by 2024, covering multiple areas including electronics, display, and electrical devices, with plans for further expansion.

By the end of June 2025, Samsung’s mobile phone factories in Bắc Ninh and Thái Nguyên provinces had produced 2 billion handsets since operations began in April 2009. In the first six months of this year, Samsung Vietnam recorded $31.8 billion in revenue, including $28 billion in exports. Its latest flagship, the Galaxy Z Fold 7, produced in Việt Nam and launched in July, has received strong response globally, particularly in the US and Europe.

Roh expressed deep gratitude for the consistent support from the Vietnamese Government and local authorities. He praised the dedication of 90,000 Vietnamese employees working at Samsung and reaffirmed the company’s long-term commitment to accompanying Việt Nam in its development journey.

Since 2015, Samsung has carried out a range of initiatives to aid Việt Nam's supporting industries. In early 2025, Samsung Vietnam and its parent group set up a rapid response team to strengthen supplier search and evaluation, while offering smart factory consulting to help potential partners improve competitiveness and develop production experts.

At the meeting, PM Chính also signed a commemorative plaque marking Samsung’s 2 billionth mobile phone produced in Việt Nam. — VNA/VNS