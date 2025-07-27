Quảng Trị urged to accelerate key infrastructure projects

QUẢNG TRỊ — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính conducted on-site inspections of major infrastructure projects in the central province of Quảng Trị on the afternoon of July 26, urging the acceleration of construction.

At the intersection of the Vạn Ninh-Cam Lộ Expressway and Provincial Road 575 in Cồn Tiên Commune, the PM directed Quảng Trị authorities to urgently complete site clearance, particularly for auxiliary roads, vehicle turnarounds and toll stations.

Contractors were directed to mobilise the maximum number of workers to finalise remaining components, install traffic safety systems and signage promptly and ensure construction quality, occupational safety and environmental hygiene.

Emphasising the importance of progress, PM Chính requested that contractors bring in additional local partners and complete the entire route by August 19. Once operational, the expressway segment will link with the North–South Expressway, creating momentum for trade, socio-economic development, tourism and investment attraction in Quảng Trị and neighbouring localities.

In tandem with completing the expressway, Quảng Trị authorities and relevant agencies were instructed to prepare for and carry out land clearance for the North–South high-speed railway and coastal road projects.

They were also tasked with planning new development zones enabled by the new infrastructure, including industrial parks, urban areas and tourism complexes, to generate jobs and improve livelihoods.

The Vạn Ninh–Cam Lộ section of the North–South Expressway spans 65.5km within Quảng Trị Province. With a total investment nearing VNĐ10 trillion (US$382.4 million), the project began construction on January 1, 2023, and is slated for completion this October.

Thus far, over 97 per cent of contractual works have been completed, with contractors striving to finalise the main route in July to ensure traffic is open by August 19.

Inspecting the construction site at Quảng Trị Airport, the PM directed the development of a broader economic zone around the airport, including aviation industry hubs, airport city developments, high-tech industrial areas and service centres. He emphasised the need for strategic infrastructure to support future regional development and facilitate connectivity with Laos and Thailand.

The Prime Minister requested that Quảng Trị Airport be developed to meet ICAO class 4F standards. In the immediate term, he ordered acceleration of Phase 1, with a firm deadline for completion by July 2026.

Quảng Trị Airport is among the airports listed in Việt Nam’s national airport master plan for 2021–2030. It is designed as a class 4C civil airport and a level-II military airbase, covering 316.57ha, with a total investment of VNĐ5.82 trillion ($222.6 million).

On the same day, PM Chính also inspected the Phase 1 construction of the Mỹ Thủy Port complex in Mỹ Thủy Commune.

Mỹ Thủy Port is planned to cover 685ha, featuring 10 wharves capable of handling ships up to 100,000DWT, with an annual throughput of 30 million tonnes. The total project investment stands at VNĐ15 trillion ($573.7 million).

The Government leader highlighted Mỹ Thủy Port’s strategic location complementing other seaports in the region and offering favourable conditions for multi-modal transport connectivity. He noted the port’s vital role in linking Việt Nam’s economy with ASEAN markets.

He urged the investor and contractors to operate in 'three shifts, four crews', ensuring construction progress, quality, technical standards, aesthetics, labour safety, disaster preparedness and environmental sanitation.

Chính also called for the port to be developed to modern standards, aligned with green transition goals, digital transformation and smart governance. He directed the planning of a free trade zone and dedicated port facilities at Mỹ Thủy.

Stressing that the project will help reduce logistics costs and enhance the competitiveness of products, enterprises and the economy, the PM called for investments in road networks connecting Mỹ Thủy Port to regional transport routes and development zones, including links to the Lao Bào Border Gate, to capitalise on goods flows from Laos and northeastern Thailand. — VNA/VNS