Biometric check-in rolled out at Tân Sơn Nhất International Airport

HCM CITY — A biometric identification and digital authentication system integrated with the VNeID application officially began operation at Terminal T3 of Tân Sơn Nhất International Airport, streamlining passenger procedures from check-in to boarding.

Under this system, passengers are guided by police and airline staff to complete online check-in via the VNeID app. They are then verified using facial recognition scanners. Once authenticated, they can bypass traditional security, ticket, and document checks. Facial recognition scanners placed at security checkpoints now allow passengers to proceed through the airport in a matter of seconds.

Nguyễn Vũ Khương Duy, a resident of Tân Thới Nhất Ward in HCM City, noted that the usual airport process would take 30 to 45 minutes, but with the new biometric solution, the entire procedure only takes 10 to 15 minutes. It’s faster and more convenient, like what we see in modern international airports in developed countries, he said.

Nguyễn Duy Khang from Đông Hưng Thuận Ward, who was travelling with a friend to Phú Quốc Island, said the biometric system was 'quick and time-saving,' adding that air travel has become significantly more convenient.

This initiative marks the second phase of a broader plan to fully implement digital technologies in Việt Nam’s civil aviation sector. By integrating biometric data such as facial recognition into the VNeID system, the plan gradually replaces traditional paper-based procedures. The move aims not only to enhance the passenger experience but also to improve aviation security and accelerate national digital transformation.

In the long term, the adoption of biometric technology represents a major shift towards a fully digitalised air transport system, paving the way for a smart, paperless airport ecosystem that offers passengers a more civilised, modern, and efficient travel experience. This transition is particularly timely given the growing demand for air travel among Vietnamese citizens.

The application of VNeID and facial biometrics at airport security checkpoints stands as a concrete example of Việt Nam’s transition from traditional document verification to digital authentication. It reflects the core objective of Project 06, which seeks to build a comprehensive digital ecosystem that serves people in everyday life. — VNA/VNS