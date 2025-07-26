Vietnamese students showcase engineering innovations

HCM CITY — Seven student teams from technology universities across Việt Nam gathered in Hồ Chí Minh City on July 25 to present groundbreaking prototypes designed to tackle real-world engineering challenges at the 2025 eProjects Innovation Showcase.

The event was organised by Arizona State University and Dow Vietnam, in collaboration with Vietnamese universities and industry partners. This year’s showcase featured cutting-edge solutions across a range of fields including automation, artificial intelligence (AI), logistics, data systems, and smart communications.

Among the standout projects were an automated label verification tool for tank-to-packaging processes, a secure and scalable university data center, and an AI-powered predictive maintenance system. Other teams addressed challenges in logistics and connectivity, presenting innovations such as a chemical fleet tracking platform and a low-latency 5G system to control flying devices through real-time web interfaces.

Three teams were recognised with Innovation Awards totaling $1,200 for their exceptional work:

First Prize: The team from Đà Nẵng University of Science and Technology for their Automated Tank-to-Packaging Label Verification system.

Second Prize: The team from Phenikaa University for their Integrated Safety Monitoring System for Hazardous Chemical Transport using sensors and GPS.

Third Prize: The team from Hồ Chí Minh City University of Technology and Education for their Integrated Fleet and Chemical Cargo Management System.

The eProjects programme is a hands-on engineering initiative where student teams, guided by faculty mentors and industry professionals, solve real-world problems through applied research and prototype development. The programme not only enhances technical knowledge but also fosters essential soft skills such as communication, teamwork, and project management. VNS