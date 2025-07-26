Vietnamese offer gratitude to national heroes, martyrs

|Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính attends the memorial service and burial of the remains of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts, who sacrificed their lives to fight the Khmer Rouge genocidal regime in Cambodia, at Dốc Bà Đắc War Martyrs Cemetery on July 22 in An Giang Province.
Activities have been held to commemorate the 78th anniversary of the War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27, 1947-2025) in cities and provinces nationwide.
It is an annual opportunity to express profound gratitude to the war heroes, martyrs and invalids who sacrificed for the nation's independence and freedom.
Leaders of the State and ministries and people have attended memorial services and funerals for war martyrs; taken part in incense and floral offering and candle lighting ceremonies at war cemeteries and memorial houses; made their visits and gave gifts to Vietnamese heroic mothers [whose sons or daughters were killed in war], wounded soldiers, relatives of fallen soldiers, and people with meritorious services;
Meanwhile, people, especially young ones have organised activities such as war cemetery renovation, incense offering, community health care, and offering gifts as parts of the national tradition of gratitude towards war heroes. VNS
|President Lương Cường visits and presents gifts to wounded soldiers at Duy Tiên War Invalids Nursing Centre in Ninh Bình Province on July 23. VNA/VNS Photos
|A female war veteran offers incense and flowers in memory of her fallen comrades at Đức Cơ War Martyrs' Cemetery in Gia Lai Province.
|Nguyễn Đăng Thiện and other staff members of the Vietnam News Agency visit and take care of the graves of fallen soldiers at the HCM City War Martyrs Cemetery.
|Members of the Youth Union of the VNA Information Centre in the South come to pay homage to war heroes at the HCM City War Martyrs Cemetery.
|Hà Tĩnh Province's young people have simultaneously carried out many meaningful and practical activities to express deep gratitude to war martyrs, wounded soldiers and their families with meritorious services to the nation.
|Minister of Public Security Lương Tam Quang pays floral tributes to fallen soldiers at the War Martyrs Cemetery in Tây Ninh Province on July 22.
|Sets of the remains of the Vietnamese army volunteers and experts, who sacrificed their lives to fight the Khmer Rouge in Cambodia, are to be re-buried at Dốc Bà Đắc War Martyrs Cemetery in An Giang Province.
|Veterans visit their fallen comrades at Đức Cơ War Martyrs Cemetery in Gia Lai Province.