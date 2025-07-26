Vietnamese offer gratitude to national heroes, martyrs

Activities have been held to commemorate the 78th anniversary of the War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27, 1947-2025) in cities and provinces nationwide.

It is an annual opportunity to express profound gratitude to the war heroes, martyrs and invalids who sacrificed for the nation's independence and freedom.

Leaders of the State and ministries and people have attended memorial services and funerals for war martyrs; taken part in incense and floral offering and candle lighting ceremonies at war cemeteries and memorial houses; made their visits and gave gifts to Vietnamese heroic mothers [whose sons or daughters were killed in war], wounded soldiers, relatives of fallen soldiers, and people with meritorious services;

Meanwhile, people, especially young ones have organised activities such as war cemetery renovation, incense offering, community health care, and offering gifts as parts of the national tradition of gratitude towards war heroes. VNS