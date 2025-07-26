Politics & Law
Society

Finance Ministry official dies in fall at headquarters

July 26, 2025 - 14:02
The cause of the fatal accident, which occurred on July 25, is currently under investigation.
Ministry of Finance's headquarters in Hà Nội. — Photo baochinhphu.vn

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Finance has confirmed that a fatal accident had occurred at its headquarters in Hà Nội, resulting in the death of Phan Đức Dũng, a department head.

According to the ministry, the incident took place on the morning of July 25 and involved a fall that led to Dũng’s death.

Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the accident. The ministry stated that further information will be provided once the investigation concludes. — VNS

