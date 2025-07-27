Search for victims of tourist boat capsize completed after final body recovered

QUẢNG NINH — The Quảng Ninh Provincial People's Committee on Sunday declared that the body of the final missing victim in the tragic boat incident in Hạ Long Bay has been recovered and the search was completed.

Through DNA test, the authorities determined that the body found on Saturday in the Hang Trống area, about 10km from the scene of the Vịnh Xanh 58 capsized ship, was H.V. T., 40. He is the last victim in the fatal case being found.

On July 19, T., his wife and two children travelled to Hạ Long Bay on the Vịnh Xanh 58 ship, registration number QN48-7105, with 45 other people.

However, in the ill-fated sightseeing trip on the UNESCO site, among 49 people on board, only 10 survived.

A total of 39 people died, of which his family had only one son survived, 10-year-old H.N.M.

M. was lucky to live when the father T. put on a life jacket and pushed him to another room. In this area, there was still a corner with air, so M. then was saved by the rescue team.

Now the boy M., a student of the Chu Văn An Primary School in Hà Nội, is being treated at the Hà Nội-based National Children's Hospital.

The Quảng Ninh Provincial Police supported the boy with VNĐ200 million (US$7,600) and promised to sponsor him until adulthood.

Thus, after one week of the ship capsize in Hạ Long Bay, with efforts and determination, Quảng Ninh Province authorities divided into 28 search teams with nearly 100 officers, soldiers and people to check each island.

So far all the missing victims have been found.

The ship casize case is being further investigated by the authorities to reach a final conclusion.

Support and payment regimes are being carried out simultaneously. — VNS