General Secretary points out eight lessons learned by People’s Public Security Forces

HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary Tô Lâm highlighted eight lessons learned from the 80 years of building, fighting, and growing of the People’s Public Security Force, while meeting with retired high-ranking public security officers on Saturday on the occasion of the 80th traditional day of the People's Public Security Force (August 19, 1945-2025) and the 20th All People's Security Safeguard Festival (August 19, 2005-2025).

These lessons include remaining absolutely loyal to the Party, the Fatherland, and the people, taking the revolutionary ideals and the national interests as the guiding principles of action; maintaining a close, flesh-and-blood bond with the people; staying firm in political mettle, and steadfast in the face of all upheavals; and proactively grasping the situation in order to forecast and prevent threats to national security early, from afar, and from the root, General Secretary Lâm said.

The public security force has combined political strength, law, and professional expertise to handle matters promptly, lawfully, and effectively; maintained internal unity, consensus in will and action, and upheld collective strength with strict discipline; constantly studied, trained, and modernised professional work; and closely combined security with socio-economic development, ensuring a stable environment for the nation to rise under the principle “stability for development, and development for stability,” he added.

The General Secretary emphasised that as the country is entering a new stage of development, the public security force must continue to affirm its role as the “steel shield” and the “sharp sword” to protect the Party, safeguard the regime, and defend the people.

It must always be proactive, sensitive, creative, and resolute in defeating every plot and scheme of hostile forces, ensuring national security, and social order and safety, thereby creating a peaceful and stable environment for national development.

The Party chief affirmed that high-ranking generals and officers are a valuable asset of the People’s Public Security Force and of the entire nation.

Whether retired or still in leadership and command positions, they are expected to continue upholding the qualities of “the People’s Public Security serving the people”; to remain a reliable support and spiritual pillar for younger generations; and, with their experience, wisdom, and prestige, to contribute to training, nurturing, and passing on the spirit and professional expertise to the next generation of officers.

“To be a revolutionary Public Security officer, the essential requirement is absolute loyalty to the Party, the Fatherland, and the people - ready to sacrifice and fight for the people,” General Secretary Lâm noted.

That Việt Nam is entering a new era of development - an era of building a prosperous, strong, civilised, and happy Việt Nam - requires the People’s Public Security Force to always take the initiative in offence and firmly maintain the people’s security position, the Party leader stressed.

He also emphasised that the Party, State, and people always place their full trust in the force, and that trust does not come naturally, but has been built from the blood, sweat, tears, and wisdom of generations of public security officers and soldiers.

The General Secretary expressed his belief that, under the absolute, comprehensive, and direct leadership of the Party in all aspects, the force will continue to excellently fulfil all assigned tasks, worthy of the trust and affection of the Party, State, and people.

Minister of Public Security General Lương Tam Quang affirmed that he will direct the entire People’s Public Security Force to thoroughly grasp and strictly implement the instructions of the General Secretary, especially the eight valuable lessons learned.

He emphasised that the General Secretary’s guidance provides crucial orientations for the force in general, and for high-ranking generals in particular, to continue promoting their glorious heroic traditions and striving to fulfil all assigned tasks. — VNA/VNS