Đồng Tháp breaks ground on 500-unit affordable housing project for low-income workers

ĐỒNG THÁP — Authorities in Đồng Tháp Province on Sunday launched construction of a major social housing project that will provide over 500 rental apartments for low-income earners and industrial workers, as part of the country’s broader housing development strategy.

Located in the Trung An Ward industrial cluster, the project will consist of four eight-storey apartment blocks with a total of 526 fully furnished units.

Designed to house around 2,000 residents, the development is expected to be completed within a year.

The project is being developed by the Vietnam General Confederation of Labour (VGCL), with its Project Management Board serving as the investor.

Total investment is estimated at VNĐ449 billion (US$17.2 million).

Each apartment will include basic furnishings such as beds, wardrobes, kitchen cabinets, and access to elevators.

The site will also feature two two-storey parking garages with a combined floor area of 1,200dq.m.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony, Lê Quốc Phong, secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, said the province is currently home to six industrial parks and 23 industrial clusters, of which 17 are operational and employ nearly 200,000 workers.

By 2030, the province aims to expand to 17 industrial parks and 45 clusters, with the potential to attract up to 750,000 additional workers.

“More than 60 per cent of workers in the province still lack stable housing and must rent rooms in inadequate conditions at high cost, affecting both their quality of life and work performance,” he said.

The project contributes to the province’s broader goal of building 13,900 social housing units by 2030, he added.

Deputy Prime Minister Mai Văn Chính, who attended the ceremony, said the central Government has approved a national programme to build at least one million social housing units for low-income earners and industrial workers during the 2021–2030 period.

To date, more than 428,000 units have been launched nationwide (about 51 per cent of the target) with over 220,000 completed.

Localities are expected to deliver an additional 64,644 units by the end of this year to stay on schedule.

Deputy PM Chính called on Đồng Tháp authorities and the Vietnam General Confederation of Labour to ensure strong coordination, timely execution, and high construction standards throughout the project. — VNS