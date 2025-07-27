Việt Nam's passport jumps in global ranking, unlocking new opportunities

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam’s passport has climbed seven places to rank 84th out of 199 countries and territories in the Henley Passport Index for third quarter of 2025, up from 91st earlier this year and 87th in 2024.

The improvement, announced on July 22 by UK-based Henley & Partners, signals stronger global confidence in Việt Nam and presents broader opportunities for its citizens in tourism, trade, and international integration.

The Henley Passport Index ranks passports based on the number of destinations their holders can access without a visa, or with simplified procedures such as e-visas, visas on arrival, or electronic travel authorisations (ETAs).

Vietnamese passport holders can now enter 51 destinations without a traditional visa, on par with several other developing nations.

Though still ranked in the lower-middle tier globally, the recent jump reflects growing trust in Việt Nam’s foreign policy, administrative transparency, and international reputation.

It is also one of Việt Nam’s most significant upward moves since Henley & Partners began tracking global passport access nearly two decades ago using data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

Vietnamese citizens can currently travel visa-free or with simplified entry to several ASEAN countries including Thailand, Singapore, Indonesia, and the Philippines, as well as to several destinations in Africa, South America, Central Asia and South Asia, such as Kenya, Panama, Kyrgyzstan, Iran, and the Maldives.

In Southeast Asia, Việt Nam’s passport ranks above Laos (92nd) and Myanmar (93rd), while Singapore remains at the top worldwide with visa-free access to 195 destinations.

According to tourism and policy experts, a passport’s ranking reflects more than mobility, it serves as a “soft measure” of a country's political stability, global standing, and the trust placed in its citizens. The improvement also mirrors Việt Nam’s efforts in bilateral diplomacy, upgrades in e-passport systems, and negotiations for visa waivers with countries across Asia, Africa, and the Pacific.

Experts also noted the broader impact on outbound tourism. Visa-free access stimulates demand for international travel and enables Vietnamese tour operators to design more diverse and high-end packages.

Better passport access allows students, businesspeople, and workers to engage internationally with greater ease, enhancing Việt Nam’s role as a contributor to global culture, trade, and diplomacy.

As Việt Nam continues to modernise its passport system and expand diplomatic ties, the rising passport ranking not only reflects progress but also serves as a gateway for millions to explore the world and represent their country with pride.

According to the National Statistics Office, more than four million Vietnamese citizens travelled abroad in the first half of 2025, marking a 53.9 per cent increase compared to the same period in 2024. — VNA/VNS