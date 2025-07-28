Vietnamese contemporary arts detailed in lecture series

HÀ NỘI — Artist Trần Thanh Thục’s 40-year journey in fabric art is among the first topics in a series of discussions that introduce the unique creative processes of contemporary Vietnamese artists to the public.

The series, titled Những Nẻo Đường Nghệ Thuật (Artistic Pathways), will be held periodically by the Vietnam Museum of Fine Arts. Each session serves as a unique stop on the artistic map, where the public can listen, engage in dialogue and experience the spirit of creativity through the artists' own stories.

The first talk in the series, held on July 26, presented the persistent and refined artistic journey of Trần Thanh Thục, who has dedicated over four decades to creating artworks with fabric, a medium that is both classic and modern, yet often overlooked.

Thục was born in the northern province of Nam Định (now Ninh Bình Province) in 1960. She graduated from the Hanoi College of Fine Arts (now Hanoi University of Fine Arts) and is one of the pioneering artists in fabric art and has dedicated 45 years to this medium.

Using pieces of fabric in various colours, she has developed a unique artistic style, creating works that not only embody poetic qualities and expressiveness but also reflect her continuous exploration in visual thinking and artistic structure.

Through the in-person conversation with the artist, the public was able to explore the process of creating fabric art, from initial inspiration and visual composition to the techniques used in handling materials as a means of personal artistic expression.

Thục also shared the serendipity that led her to the world of fabric painting, the challenges she faced in her artistic search and creation, as well as the joy of successfully transforming disparate pieces of fabric into remarkable works of art that have been embraced by the public.

"To me, fabric art brings a passion full of surprises, but it also presents many challenges in the creative process. Overcoming everything, I still feel fortunate to do what I love every day. Creating art brings a powerful allure. Perhaps, when you truly love and live with it, all the difficulties turn into joy," the artist said.

Director of the Vietnam Museum of Fine Arts Nguyễn Anh Minh said that the Artistic Pathways series aims to explore the life stories and careers of those who dare to venture into and achieve success in their artistic journeys.

Following the introduction to fabric art, future programmes will showcase other unique art forms, such as sand painting, gemstone artwork, and rice art, he said.

“The Vietnam Museum of Fine Arts hopes that the Artistic Pathways series will serve as a creative bridge between artists and the public, nurturing a love for art, fostering dialogue, and spreading profound aesthetic values in contemporary life.

“This initiative is also part of the museum's efforts to bring art closer to the community through authentic, vibrant and humanistic experiences,” he added. — VNS