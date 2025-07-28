Veteran photographer releases new books on HCM City

HCM CITY – Veteran photographer Nguyễn Á, who is known for pictures of Vietnamese soldiers and heritage, has released two new photobooks highlighting the beauty and achievements of the country and HCM City in the 50 years since national reunification.

The first book, titled 50 Năm Sức Mạnh Việt Nam (50 Years of Việt Nam's Strength), aims to commemorate the national ceremony and parade in HCM City to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975 – 2025).

The book captures the preparation for the ceremony and military and civilian parade, with the participation of more than 13,000 people.

The state-level commemorative ceremony held early on the morning of April 30 along Lê Duẩn Boulevard and the main streets in downtown is also featured in the book.

Á said at the book introduction at the HCM City Book Street on Sunday: “I want to capture images of old colonels, veterans and young soldiers who have contributed to the national event. They symbolise Việt Nam’s strength in today's era.”

Meanwhile, the second book, titled Thành Phố Hòa Bình - Thành Phố Của Chúng Ta (City of Peace, Our City), depicts HCM City as a vibrant and dynamic city, still full of love and kindness.

The book captures the daily activities of people in the city, including children playing in the park, young people teaming together in a working space, and old people wandering under green trees. All images create a peaceful and vital city.

Á said the book shows the day-by-day change of HCM City, which has become an innovative and modern city, but still friendly. “I want to convey the message to each person that positive living is also a way to make our city livable.”

Some photos of the two books are on display at the HCM City Book Street until July 29.

Á, who has 30 years of experience in photography, has published 21 books of his photos featuring the country’s historical events, culture and people who devoted their lives to protecting the country.

He is already well-known for his collections on soldiers and people living on the Trường Sa (Spratly) Archipelago.

He has captured many photos on several UNESCO-recognised heritage sites in Việt Nam, some of which have won top prizes at local and international photo contests and festivals.

His latest work is 70 Năm Chiến Thắng Điện Biên Phủ: Vang Mãi Bản Hùng Ca (70 Years of Điện Biên Phủ Victory – The Eternal Epic), released last year, depicting the commemoration that marked the 70th anniversary of Điện Biên Phủ Victory (July 5, 1954 - 2024).

Á holds the EFIAP title granted by the International Federation of Photographic Art for excellent photographers. – VNS