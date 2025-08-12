Politics & Law
Wrinkled hands, smooth notes

August 12, 2025 - 18:47
It's never too late to learn, and that's the spirit of the seniors at this free piano class in HCM City. For those aged 60 and above, it's more than just music lesson - this class is a place for them to fulfil their long-held dreams and reignite their passion for music.

 

Life & Style

Dressed to Impress: áo dài goes global

The first congress saw the adoption of the association’s charter and the election of its leadership, with the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism's former Deputy Minister Đặng Thị Bích Liên as its chairwoman.
Life & Style

Korean-Vietnamese opera collaboration

Artists from South Korean are collaborating with the Hà Nội Drama Theatre to stage a revolutionary opera. The production will premiere on August 15 to commemorate the 80th anniversary of Việt Nam’s National Day (September 2). Let’s take a look behind the scenes to see how the team is preparing!

