Wrinkled hands, smooth notes

It's never too late to learn, and that's the spirit of the seniors at this free piano class in HCM City. For those aged 60 and above, it's more than just music lesson - this class is a place for them to fulfil their long-held dreams and reignite their passion for music.
The Centre for Environmental Community Communication on August 10 in HCM City launched a book called "Chia sẻ và Tỉnh thức" (Sharing and Awakening) that harnesses the expressive power of visual art to honour Agent Orange (AO)/dioxin victims and inspire compassion.
The first congress saw the adoption of the association’s charter and the election of its leadership, with the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism's former Deputy Minister Đặng Thị Bích Liên as its chairwoman.
Việt Nam and the Republic of Korea have outlined ambitious plans to boost cultural industry cooperation, leveraging Việt Nam’s creative talent and rich heritage with Korea’s global marketing and technology strengths, aiming for joint cultural products to reach world audiences.
The books and exhibition represent the culmination of a dedicated creative journey by Nguyễn Á, an artist known for his quiet persistence in capturing authentic, powerful moments that reflect Vietnamese life, history, and urban identity.
Artists from South Korean are collaborating with the Hà Nội Drama Theatre to stage a revolutionary opera. The production will premiere on August 15 to commemorate the 80th anniversary of Việt Nam’s National Day (September 2). Let’s take a look behind the scenes to see how the team is preparing!