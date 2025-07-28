Việt Nam-Korea Festival to stage in beach hub

ĐÀ NẴNG Businesses and visitors from South Korea and Việt Nam will join the annual Việt Nam-Korea Culture Exchange Festival with a series of art performances, exhibitions, cultural exchanges, trade and investment events on August 1-3.

The Đà Nẵng City’s foreign affairs department said the festival will host nearly 200 businesses and organisations and cities from Korea, including Gyeongsangbuk, Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi, Uiwang, Gyeonggi, Gurye, Yeongam, Jeolla Nam, Muju, Jeollabuk and Đà Nẵng-based investors Dentium, Lotte Duty Free, Havina, S-Talent, Wink Hotel in displaying at 80 pavilions from 4pm to 10pm at the city’s Biển Đông (East Sea) Park.

The department announced that Korean martial artists from Taekwondo and K-Pop performers will participate in the opening ceremony at 7pm on August 1.

Đà Nẵng City will also welcome the one millionth Korean visitor to the city in 2025 during the opening ceremony.

Earlier, a forum on the Korean-Vietnamese sustainable co-operation, ‘Meet Korea in Đà Nẵng’, will be staged at the South Korea-invested Shilla Monogram Đà Nẵng Resort with the participation of 150 participants from 100 businesses and organisations from South Korea and Việt Nam.

Vietnamese and South Korean students will also demonstrate the Korean traditional martial art of Taekwondo and the Vietnamese traditional Vovinam martial art as well as baseball.

Last year, the city’s fishery association and Jeju fishery trade co-operative inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on fishery development.

Uiwang City, Gyeonggi, South Korea and the city's Hải Châu District signed a MoU on cooperation and friendship from 2023.

Six universities from South Korea also signed agreements with Đà Nẵng’s Đông Á University, while five cities – Changwon, Daegu, Hwaseong, Seoul and Jeju – officially signed friendship ties with Đà Nẵng.

South Korean tourists are seen as one of the largest international visitor segments in Đà Nẵng, with 1.8 million in 2024.

The city also reserves a promotion programme for the Korean market, I Love Đà Nẵng, from August to the end of 2025.

Korean airlines, including Asiana Airlines, Jeju Air, Jin Air, Air Busan, Air Seoul and T'way Air all operate their flights from Busan, Seoul, Daegu and Cheongju to Đà Nẵng.

School students from Đà Nẵng City had a cultural exchange programme in Uiwang City, Gyeonggi, South Korea, last year.

Đà Nẵng also plans to build tour links between Jeju Island, Incheon, Seoul and other localities, including UNESCO-recognised world heritages Phong Nha-Kẻ Bàng, Huế Monuments Complex, Hội An ancient town and Mỹ Sơn Sanctuary in central Việt Nam.

The Korea Tourism Organisation (KTO) in Việt Nam, Korean Cultural Centres, Korean Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA), the Korean Cultural Exchange Agency, Korea Creative Content Agency and South Korean communities in Việt Nam will be joining the festival. VNS