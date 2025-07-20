Capsized tourist boat in Quảng Ninh towed ashore

QUẢNG NINH — The Vịnh Xanh 58 tourist boat was salvaged and towed ashore in the early morning of July 20 for further investigation, after capsizing a day earlier in the northern province of Quảng Ninh, leaving dozens dead.

The boat tipped over at 1:45pm on July 19 near Ti Tốp Island in the Hạ Long Bay World Heritage Site due to a sudden thunderstorm, while carrying 48 tourists and five crew members.

A total of 47 people have been recovered, with ten survivors and 37 confirmed dead, including four bodies whose identities are still being verified – it has not been confirmed whether they are victims of this boat incident.

Under orders from Deputy Prime Minister Trần Hồng Hà, Quảng Ninh deployed four large vessels and key personnel to assist with the salvage operation.

Alongside the salvage efforts, rescue teams worked through the night, expanding the search area to ensure no victims were left behind.

Colonel Nguyễn Thuận, deputy police chief of Quảng Ninh province, said the search teams remained deployed in 25 units to locate the remaining victims.

Late on July 19, local authorities visited victims undergoing emergency treatment and intensive care at the provincial General Hospital.

The province has initially provided financial support of VNĐ25 million (US$955) per bereaved family and VNĐ8 million per injured survivor. It has also arranged accommodations and is covering all lodging and meal expenses for victims' families while they remain in the locality.

The Quảng Ninh Fatherland Front Committee has also provided VNĐ5 million per deceased victim and VNĐ3 million per injured survivor. In a show of solidarity, several local businesses have contributed an additional VNĐ40 million for each fatality and VNĐ25 million for those injured.

After learning about the incident, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on July 19 issued an urgent dispatch, asking the Ministry of National Defence, in coordination with the Ministry of Public Security and other relevant ministries, agencies, and local authorities, to mobilise all available personnel and resources operating near the area to carry out search and rescue operations as swiftly and effectively as possible.

Authorities were also requested to provide timely support for the victims’ families and to investigate the cause of the accident thoroughly, ensuring that any violations are strictly dealt with.

The Government leader also ordered a comprehensive review of all maritime safety procedures, with immediate measures to address shortcomings and to guarantee absolute safety for vessels operating in the area.