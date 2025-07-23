PM urges stronger investment in waterway transport to boost logistics

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has issued an official dispatch urging coordinated efforts to implement effective solutions for developing inland waterway transport, aiming to enhance logistics within the transport sector.

The dispatch, signed on July 19, aims to unlock the sector’s full potential, reduce logistics costs and promote sustainable economic growth.

Việt Nam boasts a dense river network of over 42,000km of navigable waterways and more than 3,260km of coastline with natural estuaries and bays. These advantages create favourable conditions for water transport, which is low-cost, fuel-efficient and capable of carrying large volumes of goods.

Inland and coastal shipping is also more environmentally friendly compared to road or rail, contributing to the country’s goal of achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

In recent years, waterway transport has become increasingly important in the national logistics and supply chain system. However, the sector still faces major challenges, including underdeveloped infrastructure, limited fleet capacity, outdated management practices and weak connections with other modes of transport.

Investment has not kept pace with potential and current policies remain inadequate to support meaningful growth.

To address these issues, the PM has requested ministries and local governments to prioritise investment in key river routes and seaports, especially in economic hubs such as the Red River Delta, Southeast region and the Mekong Delta.

He also called for legal reforms to encourage private sector participation, simplify procedures and apply digital and scientific technologies in the management and operation of waterway transport.

The directive instructs the Ministry of Construction to review and update the national plans for inland waterway and seaport infrastructure. A comprehensive development strategy for the 2026–35 period is expected to be submitted to the Government by October this year.

This plan will detail investment needs, international experience and propose tailored policies to accelerate waterway development.

The Ministry of Finance will take the lead in mobilising medium-term public investment for key infrastructure projects and designing mechanisms to attract private investment. Tax and credit incentives will be proposed for businesses involved in water transport and shipbuilding.

The State-owned Vietnam Maritime Corporation and Saigon Newport Corporation are expected to explore investment opportunities in priority port projects.

Other ministries have also been given specific roles.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade will implement incentives for exporters to utilise inland waterway services. The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment will streamline land and sea allocation procedures and expedite environmental approval processes for dredging and port construction. The Ministry of Public Security will ensure safety and order across the water transport network.

Local authorities have been asked to revise land-use plans to include logistics hubs, warehouses and distribution centres that connect with inland ports. They are expected to submit proposed project lists to the central Government by September.

Deputy Prime Minister Trần Hồng Hà has been assigned to oversee the implementation directly. Ministries and provinces will report their progress quarterly to the Ministry of Construction, which will consolidate updates for the Government.

The Prime Minister's directive marks a strong push to modernise Việt Nam’s waterway transport sector, enhance logistics competitiveness and contribute to a greener economy. — BIZHUB/VNS