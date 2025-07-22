Hà Nội strengthens market control and stabilises prices amid stormy weather

HÀ NỘI — As Typhoon Wipha (Storm No. 3) approaches Hà Nội with heavy rains and flood risks, market authorities have launched emergency measures to keep prices stable and stop hoarding, speculation and price hikes on essential goods.

According to the National Centre for Hydrometeorological Forecasting, the storm may cause significant disruption to daily life. In response, the Hà Nội Market Surveillance Agency has deployed all available resources to monitor the market closely, especially at supermarkets, traditional markets, distribution centres and key retail points.

Agency Director Trịnh Quang Đức said inspection teams have been sent across the city to check prices, labels and product quality, especially for essentials like rice, water, canned food, raincoats, torches, cooking oil and medicine.

Authorities are also monitoring online sales platforms to prevent excessive pricing and the sale of unverified products, which often spike during natural disasters.

In parallel with official efforts, local businesses are stepping up to support the city’s emergency supply plan. According to the Hà Nội Department of Industry and Trade, businesses have registered to reserve and supply essential goods for up to 250,000 people over seven days, with a preliminary budget of over VNĐ122 billion (US$4.7 million).

Trần Quang Hưng, director of a food distribution company participating in the city’s price stabilisation programme, said: “We have prepared cold storage, transport vehicles and round-the-clock staff to ensure stable supply. In addition to our registered stockpile, we’ve reserved extra inventory to assist any localities in need.”

The market surveillance agency praised businesses for their proactive approach in maintaining stock levels and price stability. Companies have also been reminded to strictly comply with labelling regulations, expiry dates and storage requirements, especially under stormy conditions.

Unlike in past years, shoppers are now calmer and more prepared.

Đinh Ngọc Mai, a resident of the city's Thanh Xuân Ward, said she only buys enough food for the day and doesn't stock up in advance for stormy days.

“Supermarkets are full, so there’s no need to stock up like before,” she said.

Nguyễn Thị Tâm, a vendor at Nhân Chính Market, also observed more stable shopping behaviour.

“Demand for items like vegetables, instant noodles and bottled water has gone up slightly, but prices remain unchanged. Frequent inspections keep us mindful of fair business practices,” she said.

Lê Thị Huyền, a pork vendor in Hai Bà Trưng Ward, said even though supply from farms had dropped due to weather disruptions, she and other sellers had pledged not to raise prices, under the supervision of both the market board and local authorities.

The city’s market watchdog is also working with media outlets to educate the public on how to identify safe, legitimate products and avoid fraudulent or overpriced goods. Consumers are encouraged to buy from trusted points of sale.

In preparation for worsening weather, the Market Surveillance Agency has coordinated with various departments, including the ministries of Industry and Trade, Finance and Health, as well as police and local military units, to ensure smooth logistics and clear communication.

Surveillance teams are not only inspecting traders, but also overseeing the supply chain to guarantee uninterrupted delivery, even in flood-affected or isolated areas.

A hotline has been set up to allow residents and businesses to report shortages, price hikes or low-quality goods. The agency has committed to addressing any reported issues promptly.

“This is not only our duty during storms, but also part of our long-term responsibility in disaster response, consumer protection and maintaining fair trade,” said Đức. — BIZHUB/VNS