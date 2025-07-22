Bắc Ninh offers optimal support for Samsung Vietnam to expand business

HÀ NỘI — The northern province of Bắc Ninh is committed to facilitating the operation of Samsung Vietnam in the locality, chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Vương Quốc Tuấn has said.

At a working session with the group in Bắc Ninh on July 21, Tuấn noted that following the recent administrative merger, Bắc Ninh’s economic scale has significantly expanded, creating a broad and dynamic ecosystem that serves Samsung Vietnam.

He cited preliminary statistics showing that about 70 per cent of Samsung Vietnam’s suppliers are located in Bắc Ninh, which supports the group’s production and business.

The provincial leader expressed hope that Samsung will continue to enhance the effectiveness of the tripartite cooperation programme between Samsung Vietnam, the Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Bắc Ninh People’s Committee.

He also urged the group to accelerate technology transfer, support domestic enterprises in joining the global supply chain and invest in high-quality human resources training through partnerships among Bắc Ninh, training institutions and Samsung.

He also called on Samsung to actively build ties with local business associations, consider constructing a landmark building bearing the Samsung brand in Bắc Ninh and continue improving employee welfare while paying greater attention to supporting local learning movements and social welfare programmes.

For his part, CEO of Samsung Vietnam Na Ki Hong affirmed that Samsung has always received strong support from Bắc Ninh authorities throughout its production journey. While acknowledging that 2025 will still pose numerous challenges, he expressed confidence that, with timely backing from the provincial leadership, the group will overcome difficulties and fulfill its goals for the year.

Since establishing its first mobile phone factory in Yên Phong I Industrial Park in 2008, Samsung has expanded its footprint in Bắc Ninh with three major projects: Samsung Display, Samsung Electronics, and Samsung SDI. Despite global economic uncertainties, the group achieved positive business results in the first half of 2025. — VNS