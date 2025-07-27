HCM City ward begins renovation of 16 decrepit alleys

HCM City — The People’s Committee of Bàn Cờ Ward in HCM City held a groundbreaking ceremony on July 24 for the renovation of 16 alleys at a cost of VNĐ6 billion (US$230,000), with the work expected to be completed within three months.

The alleys, located along main streets Nguyễn Đình Chiểu, Nguyễn Thiện Thuật and Cao Thắng, are key links that help reduce traffic congestion during peak hours.

They are in poor condition with deteriorated surfaces.

They comprise two clusters of alleys in the former wards 2 and 5 of the erstwhile District 3 with a combined length of over 1,000 metres.

The ward has asked residents to donate land for the alley expansion.

Huỳnh Gia Giang, chairman of the People’s Committee, said the work is meant to improve transport infrastructure as well as beautification and development.

He said he has urged close coordination and strict compliance with regulations in terms of project management, construction quality and safe and hygienic working conditions.

After the ceremony, the ward authorities spoke to local residents, listening to their suggestions about the renovation and promising to complete the work as quickly as possible. — VNS