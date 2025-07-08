Politics & Law
Vietnam Airlines receives approval for major share issuance

July 08, 2025 - 15:49
Vietnam Airlines will issue shares to raise roughly VNĐ9 trillion for long-term development. —VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Vietnam Airlines JSC (HVN) has received approval from the State Securities Commission of Vietnam to issue 900 million shares at VNĐ10,000 apiece.

The planned issuance is expected to raise roughly VNĐ9 trillion (equivalent to US$344.53 million), providing the national carrier with additional capital to improve liquidity, reinforce its financial foundation, and advance its post-pandemic recovery and growth strategy.

Under the plan, shareholders will be entitled to purchase 406 new shares for every 1,000 shares held, with the subscription period lasting 90 days from the effective date of the offering certificate.

This issuance marks a significant step in implementing the government’s policy to assist Vietnam Airlines in financial restructuring and resource mobilisation for long-term development. The capital injection is anticipated to bolster the airline’s solvency, lower its debt-to-equity ratio, and create conditions for fleet expansion and enhanced service quality.

On the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE), HVN shares are currently trading at around VNĐ38,000 per share, with minimal fluctuations over the past two months. — VNS

