Việt Nam to host high-level forum on OCOP with participation of 14 African ministers

HÀ NỘI — A high-level forum on sharing experiences in the 'One Commune One Product' (OCOP) model will be held next Tuesday.

The event is jointly organised by Việt Nam’s Ministry of Agriculture and Environment (MAE) and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), with the participation of 14 government ministers from African countries.

At a preparatory meeting for the forum held on Monday, Director General of the MAE’s International Cooperation Department Nguyễn Đỗ Anh Tuấn stated that with strong support from the FAO’s Director-General Qu Dongyu during his official visit to Việt Nam in February this year, the MAE agreed to coordinate with the FAO to host this high-level forum on sharing experiences in developing the OCOP programme in Việt Nam and other countries.

As of now, 14 ministers from African nations have confirmed their attendance, alongside a large number of international experts, said Tuấn.

The forum will focus on three main themes: Việt Nam’s experience in implementing the OCOP programme; ministerial-level discussions on the contribution of OCOP to the transformation of sustainable and resilient agricultural and food systems; and a dialogue on strengthening the application of science, technology and innovation in food and agriculture system transformation.

Deputy Minister Trần Thanh Nam also stressed the importance of organising exhibition booths in a well-planned manner to showcase the unique identities of traditional craft villages.

The Deputy Minister assigned the Trade Promotion Centre for Agriculture to collaborate in preparing the booths to ensure the design and presentation meet the forum’s objectives and effectively highlight the value of OCOP products.

He also tasked relevant units with conducting field assessments and ensuring the forum activities are professionally organised, efficient and safe for all attending delegates. —VNS