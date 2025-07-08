HOSE announces Q2 brokerage rankings: SSI narrows gap with VPS

HCM CITY — The Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange has announced the securities brokerage market share rankings for the second quarter and the first half of 2025, revealing notable shifts among the top 10 firms.

VPS Securities maintained its lead in Q2 with a market share of 15.4 per cent, though this was down from 16.9 per cent in Q1, marking the fifth consecutive quarter of decline since Q2 2024.

SSI Securities Corporation ranked second with a 10.9 per cent market share. In contrast to VPS’s downward trend, SSI posted steady growth, narrowing the gap with the market leader. This is also SSI’s highest market share since Q2 2023.

Techcom Securities JSC (TCBS) held third place with 7.5 per cent, nearly unchanged from the previous quarter. Vietcap Securities followed closely at 6.8 per cent, continuing its recent upward trajectory.

The rest of the top 10 included Ho Chi Minh City Securities Corporation (HSC) with 6.7 per cent, VNDirect Securities Corporation with 6.4 per cent, MB Securities (MBS) with 5.4 per cent, Mirae Asset Securities Vietnam at 3.5 per cent, KIS Vietnam with 3.3 per cent, and Vietcombank Securities Co., Ltd (VCBS) at 2.9 per cent.

Among these, VNDirect recorded a notable gain of 1.1 percentage points in market share, its highest in the past four quarters. In contrast, Mirae Asset experienced a 0.6 percentage point decline.

The rankings this quarter also marked the return of VCBS to the top 10 after a three-quarter absence, replacing FPT Securities (FPTS).

Altogether, the top 10 brokerage firms accounted for over 63 per cent of total market share, while the remaining firms shared approximately 37 per cent.

For the first half of 2025 overall, VPS retained its top position with a 16 per cent market share, followed by SSI with 10.5 per cent.

The stock market closed the final trading session of June in positive territory, with the VN-Index rising 4.63 points to 1,376.07. Market liquidity reached over 692.6 million shares, equivalent to a trading value of more than VNĐ18.9 trillion (US$720.3 million).

Overall, analysts said the stock market wrapped up Q2 and the first half of 2025 on a positive note. Despite the shock of new US tariffs, the VN-Index rose 5.3 per cent from Q1 and 8.63 per cent compared to the end of 2024.

A recent report by SSI noted that in May 2025, the market reached a significant development milestone with the official launch of the KRX trading system. The system, developed with technological support from the Korea Exchange (KRX), is expected to bring significant changes to trading practices and boost market transparency and efficiency.

Q2 also brought a wave of significant developments for both the economy and the stock market, including updates on reciprocal tariffs, global geopolitical tensions, and newly issued government policies and resolutions aimed at enhancing the legal framework and driving domestic economic growth. — VNS