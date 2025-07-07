Household businesses to be categorised into four groups after presumptive tax elimination

HÀ NỘI — Household businesses will be classified into four revenue-based groups for tax purposes, after the presumptive tax regime is eliminated under the Politburo's Resolution 68 starts next year, according to Deputy Director of the Department of Taxation Mai Sơn.

The move is aimed at increasing financial transparency and promoting fairness among different economic sectors, he said.

Group 1 includes household and individual businesses with annual revenues below the tax threshold of VNĐ200 million.

Group 2 includes those with annual revenue from VNĐ200 million to under VNĐ1 billion.

Both groups will be encouraged to use e-invoices after the elimination of the presumptive tax.

In particular, Group 2 is expected to follow a phased roadmap to use e-invoices with tax codes or e-invoices generated from cash registers starting in 2027–2028.

The two groups will also be required to maintain simple accounting records using software templates provided by the MoF.

Group 3 includes businesses in agriculture, industry and construction with revenues from VNĐ1–3 billion per year, and in commerce and services with revenues from VNĐ1–10 billion per year.

Group 4 includes businesses with revenue over VNĐ10 billion per year.

Groups 3 and 4 will be mandated to use e-invoices with tax codes or e-invoices generated from cash registers for retail goods and services. Group 3 will be subject to simplified accounting, while Group 4 will follow the accounting standards applicable to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Sơn noted that these proposals were still under discussion. The GDT will continue to gather feedback from citizens, associations and experts to refine the regulatory framework before submitting it to the Ministry of Finance and relevant authorities for approval.

During a National Assembly Q&A session on June 19, Deputy Prime Minister Hồ Đức Phớc confirmed that eliminating the presumptive tax was the right policy, as stated in the Politburo's Resolution 68-NQ/TW on private sector development.

However, he also said that the MoF should continue to study the issue and advise authorities to set suitable revenue thresholds to ease the burden on low-income and small household businesses.

Phớc said that tax policies should be flexible for these businesses to ensure the system is practical for both tax authorities and business owners, while also preventing revenue loss for the state.

The Deputy PM also said that for households with revenue exceeding VNĐ1 billion and stable business locations, e-invoice requirements should be applied.

This would enhance transparency, prevent tax evasion, and help larger household businesses grow into enterprises, he said.

On the other hand, those with revenue below VNĐ1 billion should still be allowed to use the presumptive tax method, as e-invoicing could put them at a disadvantage due to the lack of input invoices required for tax deductions. — VNS