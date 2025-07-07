Vietnamese, Bulgarian businesses seek stronger partnership

PLOVDIV, BULGARIA A — Việt Nam–Bulgaria business networking event was held at the Trakia Economic Zone (TEZ) headquarters in Plovdiv, Bulgaria’s second-largest city, as part of ongoing efforts to deepen bilateral trade ties and support Vietnamese enterprises seeking access to the Bulgarian market.

The event was co-organised by the Vietnamese Embassy in Bulgaria and the Plovdiv branch of the Bulgarian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI–Plovdiv), following the Việt Nam–Bulgaria Economic Cooperation Forum held the day before in Sofia.

Among the participants were Vietnamese Ambassador to Bulgaria Nguyễn Thị Minh Nguyệt, BCCI–Plovdiv President Simeon Tonev, TEZ CEO Plamen Panchev, and representatives from 20 Bulgarian and 10 Vietnamese companies.

She expressed hope that the event would lead to tangible business deals and long-term investment projects, reinforcing the comprehensive partnership between the two countries.

BCCI–Plovdiv President Simeon Tonev welcomed the Vietnamese delegation and shared key economic highlights of Plovdiv, noting its annual GDP growth rate of over 5 per cent, unemployment below 3.5 per cent, and per capita income surpassing 10,000 EUR. He also emphasised the city's strength in education, with over 30,000 students forming a skilled talent pool across sectors such as technology, agriculture, and healthcare. He affirmed the chamber’s commitment to serving as a bridge for sustained business collaboration between Vietnamese and Bulgarian enterprises.

TEZ CEO Plamen Panchev informed participants that before the event, the Bulgarian government had reached out to express full support for the Vietnamese delegation. He highlighted TEZ’s position as one of Bulgaria’s largest industrial hubs, home to more than 300 companies and 70,000 employees. With well-developed infrastructure, strong academic partnerships, and favourable transport links, he described TEZ as an attractive destination for Vietnamese investors.

During discussions, Vietnamese companies raised questions related to innovation, incentives, and training opportunities. In response, Panchev underlined TEZ’s emphasis on innovation, citing a recent international forum attended by the European Commission and regional firms. He also mentioned a flagship water treatment technology developed at TEZ that has received global patent recognition.

TEZ expressed keen interest in partnering with Vietnamese innovation centres and co-developing vocational training programmes with Vietnamese universities. These initiatives would build on existing collaborations with Plovdiv University and Plovdiv Technical University.

Regarding investment policy, TEZ noted that Bulgaria offers specific incentives for foreign investors. These include social insurance support for projects exceeding 10 million BGN and partial capital reimbursement for investments over 100 million BGN.

The event concluded with a series of B2B meetings between Vietnamese and Bulgarian firms, exploring collaboration across agriculture, pharmaceuticals, high-tech industries, and workforce development.

Viewed by participants as a practical and forward-looking initiative, the event marked a meaningful step toward enhancing trade and economic relations between Việt Nam and Bulgaria, particularly in high-potential regions like Plovdiv. — VNS