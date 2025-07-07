CPV Food Bình Phước aims to double export volume by 2026

HCM CITY — CPV Food Company Ltd, a food producer, has recently revealed its plans to expand export markets, aiming to double the export volume from its CPV Food Bình Phước facility year-on-year by 2026.

Wirat Wongpornpakdee, the senior vice president of Food Business and New Business Development at C.P. Vietnam, stated that by the end of 2025, CPV Food Bình Phước is projected to export approximately 7,000 tonnes of processed chicken—equivalent to 30 million birds—with total export value of US$67 million accumulated from 2021 to 2025, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 146 per cent.

Wongpornpakdee mentioned that the export volume figure is expected to double in 2026. Additionally, the company aims at expanding into premium markets such as Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East, further solidifying its commitment to promoting "Made in Viet Nam" chicken products on the global food stage.

Established in December 2020 with a total investment of $250 million, CPV Food BìnhPhước is recognised as one of the most advanced poultry production models in Southeast Asia. The facility operates under a fully integrated closed-loop value chain—from feed production, breeder farms, hatchery, and broiler farms to slaughtering, processing, and by-product treatment.

With a maximum annual capacity of 52 million broilers and 19,200 tonnes of processed chicken, CPV Food Bình Phước not only ensures a stable domestic supply but also plays a strategic role in advancing Việt Nam’s goal of enhancing the global reputation of "Made in Việt Nam" food products.

The entire production process strictly adheres to international biosafety and food safety standards. A Big Data system and sensors continuously monitor key indicators such as temperature, humidity, feed intake, and weight gain throughout the farming cycle to optimize growth efficiency.

Wirat Wongpornpakdee affirmed the investment in CPV Food Bình Phước forms part of a long-term strategy to raise food quality standards domestically, while gradually building Việt Nam’s global competitiveness in processed poultry exports.

In early 2025, the company obtained import approval from the Singapore Food Agency (SFA), expanding its strategic exports in Asia. CPV Food’s "Made in Việt Nam" chicken products have so far reached markets in Japan, Hong Kong (China), Singapore, Laos, Cambodia, and Mongolia, gradually expanding into global distribution networks.

In another development, on June 29, the Sóc Trăng Provincial Police (now Cần Thơ City Police) released the results of their investigation into allegations of food safety violations against C.P. Vietnam Livestock Corporation. The investigation concluded that the company had not breached food safety regulations as outlined in Clause 2, Article 157 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

The police’s investigation was prompted by information circulating on social media and some media channels alleging violations by C.P. Vietnam Livestock Corporation in old Sóc Trăng Province. VNS