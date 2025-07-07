Over 152,000 new businesses enter the market in first half of 2025

HÀ NỘI — Business activity across Việt Nam in the first half of 2025 recorded encouraging signs of recovery, as the number of newly established enterprises and those resuming operations both rose sharply year-on-year. At the same time, investment flows, particularly foreign direct investment (FDI), remained at high levels, supporting the rebound of production and commercial activities.

According to a report on the socio-economic situation in the second quarter and the first six months of 2025 released by the General Statistics Office under the Ministry of Finance, June alone saw more than 24,400 new enterprises established nationwide, up 61.4 per cent compared to the previous month and 60.5 per cent against the same period last year. Additionally, 14,400 businesses resumed operations, representing a rise of 79.5 per cent month-on-month and a surge of 91.1 per cent year-on-year.

Overall, in the first six months of 2025, a total of over 152,700 enterprises were newly established or resumed operations, an increase of 26.5 per cent compared to the same period in 2024.

On average, 25,500 businesses joined the market each month. Meanwhile, 127,200 enterprises withdrew from the market, up 15.5 per cent, equivalent to nearly 21,200 closures per month. In June alone, nearly 10,100 businesses temporarily suspended operations pending dissolution procedures, while 2,761 enterprises completed dissolution.

Domestic and international investment activities also recorded positive growth. In the second quarter, total realised investment capital at current prices reached approximately VNĐ921.5 trillion, up 10.5 per cent year-on-year. For the six-month period, this figure approached VNĐ1.6 quadrillion, marking an increase of 9.8 per cent.

Notably, total registered foreign investment in Việt Nam as of the end of June 2025 stood at US$21.5 billion, up 32.6 per cent year-on-year. Realised FDI reached $11.7 billion, an increase of 8.1 per cent, marking the highest level for the first six months in the past five years.

Outward investment from Việt Nam also soared. In the first half of the year, 86 new projects were granted investment registration certificates, with total capital reaching $357.7 million, three times higher than the same period last year. Additionally, 18 projects adjusted capital upwards by a combined $129.4 million, seven times higher year-on-year. In total, outward investment during the period amounted to $487.1 million, 3.6 times higher than a year earlier. — VNS