Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Economy

Ethiopian Airlines to launch direct Addis Ababa–Hà Nội route this week

July 06, 2025 - 13:03
This new route marks a significant milestone in strengthening air connectivity between Africa and Southeast Asia.
Ethiopian Airlines is also in discussions with Vietnam Airlines to explore cooperation and network expansion opportunities in the near future. — Photo baochinhphu.vn

HÀ NỘI — Ethiopian Airlines, the national flag carrier of Ethiopia, will launch its first direct flight from Addis Ababa to Hà Nội on July 10, 2025, following approval from the Civil Aviation Authority of Việt Nam.

The return flight to Addis Ababa will depart the same day.

This new route marks a significant milestone in strengthening air connectivity between Africa and Southeast Asia. It is expected to promote trade, tourism and people-to-people exchange between Ethiopia and Việt Nam and between the African continent and the region.

Ethiopian Airlines is also in discussions with Vietnam Airlines to explore cooperation and network expansion opportunities in the near future.

Headquartered in Addis Ababa, Ethiopian Airlines was founded in 1945 and has grown to become Africa’s largest and most profitable airline. It operates international passenger and cargo services to 80 global destinations and domestic services to 28 locations across  Ethiopia.

As a member of the Star Alliance, the airline continues to expand its global reach with a fleet of more than 140 aircrafts, including modern Airbus A350s and Boeing B787s. — BIZHUB/VNS

airline route flight restarting international flight

see also

More on this story

Economy

Enterprise symbiosis to thrive in uncertain times

Rather than viewing each other as competitors, many entrepreneurs are learning to support one another by sharing resources, opportunities, and knowledge, creating a collective strength that helps them navigate uncertainty.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom