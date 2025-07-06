Ethiopian Airlines to launch direct Addis Ababa–Hà Nội route this week

HÀ NỘI — Ethiopian Airlines, the national flag carrier of Ethiopia, will launch its first direct flight from Addis Ababa to Hà Nội on July 10, 2025, following approval from the Civil Aviation Authority of Việt Nam.

The return flight to Addis Ababa will depart the same day.

This new route marks a significant milestone in strengthening air connectivity between Africa and Southeast Asia. It is expected to promote trade, tourism and people-to-people exchange between Ethiopia and Việt Nam and between the African continent and the region.

Ethiopian Airlines is also in discussions with Vietnam Airlines to explore cooperation and network expansion opportunities in the near future.

Headquartered in Addis Ababa, Ethiopian Airlines was founded in 1945 and has grown to become Africa’s largest and most profitable airline. It operates international passenger and cargo services to 80 global destinations and domestic services to 28 locations across Ethiopia.

As a member of the Star Alliance, the airline continues to expand its global reach with a fleet of more than 140 aircrafts, including modern Airbus A350s and Boeing B787s. — BIZHUB/VNS