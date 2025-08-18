500kV Hải Phòng – Thái Bình transmission line project breaks ground

HÀ NỘI — The National Power Transmission Corporation (EVNNPT), the Northern Power Projects Management Board (NPMB), in coordination with local authorities and relevant units, held a groundbreaking ceremony for the 500kV Hải Phòng – Thái Bình transmission line project in Hưng Yên province on Sunday.

It is part of 250 projects nationwide in celebration of the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19, 1945 – 2025) and the National Day (September 2, 1945).

As a special-grade energy project, it is invested by EVNNPT, managed by NPMB, and will later be handed over to Power Transmission Company No.1 for operation. The 500kV Hải Phòng – Thái Bình line will run through An Quang, An Khánh, Quyết Thắng, Lạc Phượng, Nguyên Giáp, Vĩnh Thịnh communes in Hải Phòng city, and A Sào, Vĩnh Hòa, Minh Thọ, Quỳnh Phụ, Quỳnh An, Nguyễn Du, Thần Khê communes in Hưng Yên province.

The project consists of two new 500kV circuits with a total length of 38.3km. Once completed, the line will ensure full and reliable transmission capacity to the Hải Phòng 500kV substation, meet the growing power demand of Hải Phòng City, Hưng Yên Province and nearby localities under the N-1 reliability criterion, improve voltage quality, reduce technical losses and enhance the connectivity and operational flexibility of the northern 500kV transmission grid.

Speaking at the ceremony, EVNNPT General Director Phạm Lê Phú highlighted the project’s importance in securing electricity supply for Hải Phòng and Thái Bình – both dynamic economic growth hubs in the Red River Delta with rapidly increasing power demand.

He urged contractors to strictly comply with technical standards and regulations, ensure occupational safety and environmental protection and guarantee construction quality. He also requested construction and supervision units to mobilise sufficient resources, strengthen coordination with project managers and relevant agencies, and strive to complete and put the line into operation in the fourth quarter of 2025 as directed by the Prime Minister.

Representatives of the contractors pledged to maximise resources to accelerate project progress and called for close cooperation from local authorities and residents in site clearance, so as to ensure timely completion and meet the electricity demand of the region.

Hưng Yên was merged with Thái Bình province to form a new Hưng Yên province on July 1. — VNS