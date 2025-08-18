Politics & Law
Home Economy

Pacific Airlines, Vasco to move all domestic flights to Tân Sơn Nhất’s Terminal T3 from August 19

August 18, 2025 - 15:13
At Terminal T3, Vietnam Airlines will serve passengers at check-in counters 56–109, Pacific Airlines at counters 11–18, and Vasco, together with Vietnam Airlines’ services to Côn Đảo, Rạch Giá and Cà Mau, at counters 19–24.
Tân Sơn Nhat International Airport’s Terminal T3 — 

HÀ NỘI — Pacific Airlines and Vasco will relocate all domestic flights to Terminal T3 at Tân Sơn Nhất International Airport in HCM City from 4 am on August 19, as part of Vietnam Airlines Group’s plan to consolidate operations at the new terminal.

The shift follows Vietnam Airlines’ move on April 19, 2025 to begin operating domestic services at the modern terminal. With the latest phase, all Pacific Airlines and Vasco flights, along with Vietnam Airlines’ remaining routes connecting HCM City with Côn Đảo, Rạch Giá and Cà Mau, will now depart from Terminal T3.

Bringing all domestic operations under one roof is expected to streamline procedures, improve efficiency and deliver a more seamless travel experience.

At Terminal T3, Vietnam Airlines will serve passengers at check-in counters 56–109, Pacific Airlines at counters 11–18, and Vasco, together with Vietnam Airlines’ services to Côn Đảo, Rạch Giá and Cà Mau, at counters 19–24. A total of 22 self-service kiosks are also available to speed up check-in for the three carriers.

Between August 19 and September 30, the Vietnam Airlines Group will offer flexible ticket changes for passengers inconvenienced by the transition. Passengers are advised to double-check the terminal information printed on their tickets, familiarise themselves with Terminal T3’s layout, follow signs when connecting between terminals, and seek assistance from ground staff if needed.

The group also encourages passengers to check in online via websites, mobile apps or kiosks and to arrive at least two hours before departure to ensure smooth travel. — VNS

