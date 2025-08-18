Driving change with Viet Nam’s first national skills showdown

HÀ NỘI — For the first time in Việt Nam, a national driving skills competition aimed at enhancing professionalism and safety standards among the road transport workforce will take place in Hồ Chí Minh City this October.

The Vietnam Logistics Safe & Excellent Driving Skills Award is co-organised by the Vietnam Logistics Business Association (VLA) and Indo Trans Logistics (ITL) Corporation. The initiative seeks to recognise the contributions of truck and container drivers, promote safe and responsible driving practices, and raise industry-wide benchmarks.

“Drivers are directly responsible for maintaining the safe, efficient flow of goods. They deserve to be recognised, trained, and fully equipped with the necessary skills and knowledge to meet the industry's new requirements,” said Vice Chairwoman of VLA Võ Thị Phương Lan.

The contest will feature two categories – container trucks and light trucks. Participants may register individually or as part of a team. To ensure fairness, all contestants will use standardised vehicles provided by the organisers.

Competitors will be evaluated through realistic simulations that include pre-trip, en-route, and post-trip inspections, long-haul driving assessments and rapid responses to unexpected scenarios. A highlight of the event will be the precision manoeuvring and reverse parking test, designed to showcase one of the most demanding skills in professional driving.

Judging will be conducted by a panel of experts from regulatory agencies and leading logistics firms, ensuring transparency and impartiality throughout the competition.

Top prizes include VNĐ20 million (US$760) for the container truck category and VNĐ15 million ($570) for the light truck category. All participants will receive certificates, commemorative items and opportunities to network and exchange knowledge with peers across the industry.

Beyond the competition, the award reflects a broader commitment by VLA and ITL to build a community of skilled, responsible drivers. The initiative aims to improve transport efficiency, reduce accident risks and foster a culture of safe, professional driving within Việt Nam’s logistics sector.

“This contest is part of ITL’s long-term commitment to supporting the goal of improving the quality of Việt Nam’s logistics workforce,” said Group CEO of ITL Corporation Ben Anh.

Việt Nam’s logistics industry continues to play a pivotal role in trade growth, connecting regional and global supply chains. Road transport remains dominant, accounting for over 70 per cent of freight volume and involving more than 566,870 trucks nationwide. In the first seven months of 2025 alone, road transport recorded a 13.7 per cent increase in volume and a 13.6 per cent rise in freight turnover.

Despite these gains, the sector faces ongoing challenges in traffic safety, operational effectiveness and public perception of drivers. The Vietnam Logistics Safe & Excellent Driving Skills Award represents a proactive step toward addressing these issues and supporting the workforce at the heart of the supply chain. — VNS