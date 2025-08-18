Politics & Law
Home Economy

Việt Nam imposes anti-dumping duties on Chinese and South Korean coated steel

August 18, 2025 - 15:09
The highest tariff applied to Chinese coated steel is 37.13 per cent, while that for South Korean products is 15.67 per cent.

 

Steel production line in Thái Nguyên Province. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam has officially imposed anti-dumping duties on certain coated steel products from China and South Korea, following a year-long investigation that found dumped imports had seriously harmed the local industry, as confirmed by Ministry of Industry and Trade Decision No. 2310/QĐ-BCT dated August 14, 2025.

Under the ruling, Chinese coated steel products will face tariffs as high as 37.13 per cent, while those from South Korea will be subject to duties of up to 15.67 per cent. The final decision follows thorough inspections of overseas producers and exporters, as well as an assessment of the damage to both domestic manufacturers and downstream industries reliant on coated steel.

Investigators concluded that dumping practices had indeed taken place and were directly linked to material injury sustained by Việt Nam’s steel sector. The anti-dumping duties are legally compliant and designed to restore fair competition, while remaining open to review upon valid requests from affected parties.

The investigation was launched in June 2024 at the request of five Vietnamese steel producers: Hoa Sen Group, Nam Kim Steel, Phuong Nam Steel, Dong A Steel and China Steel & Nippon Steel Việt Nam. The dumping assessment covered the period from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024, while the injury review spanned six years, beginning in April 2018.

Authorities said the trade defence measure is intended to ensure the long-term stability of domestic industry and uphold the rules-based trading system. — VNS

