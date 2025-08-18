Portal supporting taxpayers makes debut

HÀ NỘI — The Taxation Department on August 18 officially launched its portal to support individuals, household businesses, and enterprises.

This marks a significant step by the department in accompanying the business community towards sustainable development and helping prevent errors in fulfilling tax obligations, especially in the context of a rapidly evolving digital economy and increasingly diverse business models, where the activities of individuals and household businesses are no longer confined to traditional formats such as stores or fixed locations.

The debut of the portal is to ensure that all taxpayers have easy, fast, accurate, and comprehensive access to tax-related information.

It also helps individuals, household businesses, and enterprises clearly understand the State’s tax regulations, while also supporting and guiding them in fulfilling their tax obligations correctly and properly, thereby contributing to maintaining transparency and accuracy in tax collection.

Notably, the portal integrates an AI-powered business assistant chatbot, which helps taxpayers access useful knowledge and enhance their sales effectiveness. — VNS