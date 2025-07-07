VPBank Prime wins international award for serving young customers

HÀ NỘI — VPBank Prime has become the first financial brand in Việt Nam to be named 'Best Bank for Millennials and Gen Z Việt Nam 2025' by Global Banking & Finance Review (GBFR), a UK-based financial magazine.

Launched in 2021, VPBank Prime is a financial brand under Việt Nam Prosperity Joint Stock Commercial Bank (VPBank, HoSE: VPB), targeting the country’s young and dynamic generation. The brand has expanded steadily over the past four years, attracting 2.3 million customers with flexible financial solutions, user-friendly technology and a fully digital experience.

The award marks the first time GBFR has recognised a Vietnamese bank in this category. According to the magazine, the selection process was rigorous, with strict criteria to evaluate innovation and relevance to the financial needs of young customers.

A VPBank representative said the award was a meaningful recognition of the bank’s strategic focus on empowering a breakthrough generation.

“This motivates us to continue innovating and accompanying young people on their journey toward a prosperous future,” the representative added.

VPBank Prime offers a range of tailored financial solutions based on lifestyle and customer profiles. These include product packages such as Slay Combo for active youth, Sport Combo for office workers with a passion for sports, Biz Prime Combo for shop owners, and the upcoming Kid Combo designed for young families.

All services are optimised through technology, providing a seamless and convenient digital banking journey. VPBank Prime also offers dedicated financial advisors who support customers in daily transactions and major life decisions.

Members of VPBank Prime enjoy various benefits, including preferential fees, loyalty points, birthday gifts, and thousands of promotions from partners across fashion, beauty, sports, healthcare, dining and transportation.

Beyond banking, VPBank Prime engages young customers through cultural and lifestyle events. These include the annual music event Prime’s Night, which draws 15,000 participants; Prime’s Talk – a financial workshop for Gen Z; and participation in major sports and entertainment events such as the VPBank International Marathon (VPIM), VnExpress Marathon HCM City Midnight (VVMM), VPBank Cần Thơ Music Night Run, the Hà Nội Creative Design Festival, and the French Festival, among others.

VPBank said the award demonstrates the brand’s pioneering position in the banking sector and reflects the trust of a new generation of customers. It also highlights the bank’s commitment to supporting young people in overcoming challenges and achieving long-term prosperity.

The launch of VPBank Prime is part of the bank’s strategy to serve individual customer segments. Other brands include VPBank Diamond for priority customers, CommCredit for household businesses, and the newly introduced VPBank Private, which provides specialised financial services for high-net-worth individuals.

Global Banking & Finance Review was established in 2010 in the UK. Its readership spans 200 markets, including chairpersons, CEOs, CFOs and senior decision-makers at Fortune 500 companies, financial institutions, and central banks. — VNS