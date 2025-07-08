Việt Nam telecom giants step up 5G commercialisation, expansion

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese telecommunications operators are ramping up efforts to build infrastructure, increase user uptake, and commercialise wide-scale 5G services across the country.

According to the latest report from the Authority of Radio Frequency Management under the Ministry of Science and Technology, the country’s three major network providers – Viettel, VNPT and MobiFone – have so far deployed around 11,000 5G base stations, equivalent to 7.7 per cent of existing 4G stations. These stations now cover all provinces and cities, reaching approximately 26 per cent of the population.

Having already surpassed six million 5G users, Viettel has set its sights on reaching 10 million this year. In parallel, the group is also developing a broader ecosystem of 5G-based applications, particularly in the business-to-business (B2B) segment.

Tào Đức Thắng, Chairman and General Director of Viettel, said the company aims to install 20,000 5G base transceiver stations (BTS) this year, a move expected to boost current data transmission speeds by more than 2.5 times.

VNPT has also rolled out 5G coverage to all provincial centres and key strategic locations such as industrial parks, airports and political hubs. Its mobile service arm, VinaPhone, currently has over 3 million active 5G subscribers, generating usage charges among the 5 million devices compatible with the service. VNPT is also partnering with international technology firms to shape its 5G business strategy, exploring new opportunities in data transmission, AI platforms, Network APIs and vertical service integration.

MobiFone, meanwhile, has concentrated its 5G expansion in major cities and provincial centres. The operator has reported more than 2.5 million active users and plans to add a further 10,000 base stations, aiming to provide 5G coverage to 100 per cent of communes nationwide.

Despite encouraging progress, challenges remain. Đoàn Quang Hoan, Vice Chairman and General Secretary of the Radio and Electronics Association of Vietnam (REV), observed that nationwide 5G development has yet to gain sufficient momentum. At present, the network primarily caters to urban users seeking advanced digital experiences, while many organisations and consumers continue to rely on the broader and more established 4G network.

To accelerate adoption, Hoan underscored the need for mobile operators to undertake appropriate business strategies. He urged providers to treat 5G services as an option to meet subscriber demand and create potential value.

Rita Mokbel, Chairwoman and General Director of Ericsson Vietnam, noted that fully tapping into 5G’s potential will require deployment of standalone 5G (5G SA) and expanded mid-band frequency coverage.

Macky Zhang, General Director of Huawei Vietnam, said 5G also offers fresh revenue streams through B2B models. He encouraged operators to optimise existing infrastructure while expanding unique service ecosystems. — VNS