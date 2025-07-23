Chinese province proposes co-operation in aluminium mining, processing with Cao Bằng

CAO BẰNG — Guangxi, one of China’s largest aluminium industry hubs, is seeking to establish cooperation with Việt Nam’s Cao Bằng province in aluminium mining and processing.

In recent meetings, leaders of Guangxi province have repeatedly expressed their interest in partnering with Cao Bằng in the exploration, production and processing of aluminium-based products.

On Monday, Secretary of the Party Committee of Cao Bằng Quản Minh Cường met with representatives of Guangxi Investment Group – a wholly state-owned enterprise with 270 subsidiaries and 32,000 workers.

At the meeting, Cường welcomed Guangxi’s interest and cooperative spirit, while stressing the importance of environmental protection and waste treatment in the mining and processing of minerals, particularly bauxite.

He also highlighted difficulties in accurately determining ore reserves due to inconsistent survey data, clarifying that thorough exploration is essential to ensuring effective and sustainable mining strategy.

Cường proposed flexible co-operation models such as a joint venture, capital and technical support, tailored to local conditions and capacities.

The Guangxi Investment Group affirmed its commitment to using cutting-edge technologies in its production processes. The firm noted it had developed a treatment system capable of reducing red mud discharge by 30 per cent. It also expressed its intention to carry out exploration activities in several northern localities of Việt Nam, including Cao Bằng, to assess the feasibility of potential mineral projects. — VNS