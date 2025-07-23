Proposal to build fashion materials hub to boost Việt Nam’s leather, textile sectors

HÀ NỘI — The Vietnam Leather, Footwear and Handbag Association (LEFASO) has proposed establishing an innovation, R&D and trading centre for fashion materials in Việt Nam to strengthen the domestic supply chain and enhance the competitiveness of the country’s leather, footwear, textile and garment industries.

At a Government meeting on July 22, LEFASO Vice Chairwoman and Secretary General Nguyễn Thị Thanh Xuân said the leather and footwear sector still relies heavily on imported materials due to outsourcing. She stressed that building a local supply of raw materials is key to long-term growth and attracting more orders.

In response, LEFASO, along with the Việt Nam Textile and Apparel Association and the Việt Nam Timber and Forest Products Association, jointly proposed the development of a 40-hectare centre dedicated to innovation and material supply for the fashion industry. However, Xuân emphasised that breakthrough policies and strong Government support are necessary to bring the centre to life.

“Although new to Việt Nam, similar models have been successfully implemented in countries like China,” said Xuân. She expressed hope that Vietnamese trade offices and diplomatic missions abroad could help share international experiences and best practices to support the project’s development.

The proposed centre aims to diversify sources of materials, stimulate innovation in design and business models and streamline supply chains. It would not only serve domestic demand, but could also supply materials to other countries in the region like Indonesia, Cambodia and Bangladesh.

Xuân also called for the Ministry of Industry and Trade and other relevant agencies to design a comprehensive policy framework to encourage participation across sectors and establish a more self-sufficient fashion supply chain in Việt Nam. — BIZHUB